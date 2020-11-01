PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
|Final Round
Brian Gay* (500), $720,000 70-68-67-64_269
Wyndham Clark (300), $436,000 66-68-70-65_269
Ollie Schniederjans, $276,000 66-70-69-66_271
Stewart Cink (109), $160,000 66-74-68-64_272
Matt Jones (109), $160,000 68-71-66-67_272
Denny McCarthy (109), $160,000 70-67-72-63_272
Doc Redman (109), $160,000 65-71-67-69_272
Ryan Armour (80), $117,000 64-70-70-69_273
David Hearn (80), $117,000 68-72-67-66_273
Kramer Hickok (80), $117,000 67-68-69-69_273
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (65), $93,000 71-66-69-68_274
Michael Gligic (65), $93,000 68-71-69-66_274
Anirban Lahiri (65), $93,000 68-70-69-67_274
Doug Ghim (56), $75,000 64-74-68-69_275
Scott Piercy (56), $75,000 67-70-72-66_275
Chesson Hadley (49), $61,000 68-71-71-66_276
Russell Knox (49), $61,000 67-74-67-68_276
Hank Lebioda (49), $61,000 68-72-69-67_276
Roger Sloan (49), $61,000 67-70-71-68_276
Will Zalatoris, $61,000 69-72-67-68_276
Brice Garnett (39), $41,960 68-70-74-65_277
Peter Malnati (39), $41,960 63-74-70-70_277
Maverick McNealy (39), $41,960 69-71-69-68_277
Andrew Putnam (39), $41,960 69-73-67-68_277
Sepp Straka (39), $41,960 70-70-69-68_277
Mark Anderson (29), $28,000 69-70-69-70_278
Ryan Brehm (29), $28,000 68-74-65-71_278
Padraig Harrington (29), $28,000 67-71-71-69_278
Beau Hossler (29), $28,000 71-68-69-70_278
Cameron Percy (29), $28,000 70-72-71-65_278
Adam Schenk (29), $28,000 69-71-66-72_278
Scott Stallings (29), $28,000 68-73-70-67_278
Aaron Wise (29), $28,000 68-73-69-68_278
Will Gordon (21), $21,800 69-72-68-70_279
Emiliano Grillo (21), $21,800 66-72-70-71_279
Max Homa (21), $21,800 69-71-72-67_279
Rasmus Hojgaard, $19,000 70-71-70-69_280
Seamus Power (18), $19,000 69-74-68-69_280
Peter Uihlein (18), $19,000 72-67-72-69_280
Luke Donald (14), $15,800 69-68-71-73_281
Branden Grace (14), $15,800 73-70-71-67_281
Troy Merritt (14), $15,800 69-70-71-71_281
Vaughn Taylor (14), $15,800 65-75-71-70_281
Kevin Tway (14), $15,800 68-74-69-70_281
Joseph Bramlett (10), $12,240 69-73-71-69_282
D.A. Points (10), $12,240 70-72-69-71_282
D.J. Trahan (10), $12,240 67-75-72-68_282
Johnson Wagner (10), $12,240 66-74-69-73_282
Michael Miller, $10,180 71-72-72-68_283
Keith Mitchell (8), $10,180 70-73-74-66_283
John Senden (8), $10,180 68-74-69-72_283
Ben Taylor (8), $10,180 71-72-70-70_283
Jonathan Byrd (7), $9,560 70-73-71-70_284
Luke List (7), $9,560 68-72-72-72_284
Robert Streb (6), $9,320 67-74-72-72_285
Camilo Villegas (6), $9,320 72-71-71-71_285
Danny Willett (6), $9,320 67-74-72-72_285
Jason Dufner (5), $9,160 71-72-69-74_286
Fred Funk (5), $9,000 69-72-75-71_287
Patrick Rodgers (5), $9,000 68-73-74-72_287
Jhonattan Vegas (5), $9,000 67-76-75-69_287
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $8,840 70-70-76-72_288
Ricky Barnes (4), $8,720 71-71-75-72_289
Hudson Swafford (4), $8,720 67-75-71-76_289
Hunter Mahan (4), $8,560 66-75-74-77_292
Kyle Stanley (4), $8,560 70-73-76-73_292
Matthew Borchert, $8,440 73-70-75-76_294
Eric Dugas, $8,360 66-74-82-76_298
