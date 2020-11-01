PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Scores

Trending:
By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 6:04 pm
Sunday
At Port Royal Golf Course
Southampton, Bermuda
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
Final Round

*Brian Gay won in a playoff with Wyndham Clark in the 1st playoff hole.

Brian Gay* (500), $720,000 70-68-67-64_269

Wyndham Clark (300), $436,000 66-68-70-65_269

Ollie Schniederjans, $276,000 66-70-69-66_271

Stewart Cink (109), $160,000 66-74-68-64_272

Matt Jones (109), $160,000 68-71-66-67_272

Denny McCarthy (109), $160,000 70-67-72-63_272

Doc Redman (109), $160,000 65-71-67-69_272

Ryan Armour (80), $117,000 64-70-70-69_273

David Hearn (80), $117,000 68-72-67-66_273

Kramer Hickok (80), $117,000 67-68-69-69_273

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (65), $93,000 71-66-69-68_274

Michael Gligic (65), $93,000 68-71-69-66_274

Anirban Lahiri (65), $93,000 68-70-69-67_274

Doug Ghim (56), $75,000 64-74-68-69_275

Scott Piercy (56), $75,000 67-70-72-66_275

Chesson Hadley (49), $61,000 68-71-71-66_276

Russell Knox (49), $61,000 67-74-67-68_276

Hank Lebioda (49), $61,000 68-72-69-67_276

Roger Sloan (49), $61,000 67-70-71-68_276

Will Zalatoris, $61,000 69-72-67-68_276

Brice Garnett (39), $41,960 68-70-74-65_277

Peter Malnati (39), $41,960 63-74-70-70_277

Maverick McNealy (39), $41,960 69-71-69-68_277

Andrew Putnam (39), $41,960 69-73-67-68_277

Sepp Straka (39), $41,960 70-70-69-68_277

Mark Anderson (29), $28,000 69-70-69-70_278

Ryan Brehm (29), $28,000 68-74-65-71_278

Padraig Harrington (29), $28,000 67-71-71-69_278

Beau Hossler (29), $28,000 71-68-69-70_278

Cameron Percy (29), $28,000 70-72-71-65_278

Adam Schenk (29), $28,000 69-71-66-72_278

Scott Stallings (29), $28,000 68-73-70-67_278

Aaron Wise (29), $28,000 68-73-69-68_278

Will Gordon (21), $21,800 69-72-68-70_279

Emiliano Grillo (21), $21,800 66-72-70-71_279

Max Homa (21), $21,800 69-71-72-67_279

Rasmus Hojgaard, $19,000 70-71-70-69_280

Seamus Power (18), $19,000 69-74-68-69_280

Peter Uihlein (18), $19,000 72-67-72-69_280

Luke Donald (14), $15,800 69-68-71-73_281

Branden Grace (14), $15,800 73-70-71-67_281

Troy Merritt (14), $15,800 69-70-71-71_281

Vaughn Taylor (14), $15,800 65-75-71-70_281

Kevin Tway (14), $15,800 68-74-69-70_281

Joseph Bramlett (10), $12,240 69-73-71-69_282

D.A. Points (10), $12,240 70-72-69-71_282

D.J. Trahan (10), $12,240 67-75-72-68_282

Johnson Wagner (10), $12,240 66-74-69-73_282

Michael Miller, $10,180 71-72-72-68_283

Keith Mitchell (8), $10,180 70-73-74-66_283

John Senden (8), $10,180 68-74-69-72_283

Ben Taylor (8), $10,180 71-72-70-70_283

Jonathan Byrd (7), $9,560 70-73-71-70_284

Luke List (7), $9,560 68-72-72-72_284

Robert Streb (6), $9,320 67-74-72-72_285

Camilo Villegas (6), $9,320 72-71-71-71_285

Danny Willett (6), $9,320 67-74-72-72_285

Jason Dufner (5), $9,160 71-72-69-74_286

Fred Funk (5), $9,000 69-72-75-71_287

Patrick Rodgers (5), $9,000 68-73-74-72_287

Jhonattan Vegas (5), $9,000 67-76-75-69_287

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $8,840 70-70-76-72_288

Ricky Barnes (4), $8,720 71-71-75-72_289

Hudson Swafford (4), $8,720 67-75-71-76_289

Hunter Mahan (4), $8,560 66-75-74-77_292

Kyle Stanley (4), $8,560 70-73-76-73_292

Matthew Borchert, $8,440 73-70-75-76_294

Eric Dugas, $8,360 66-74-82-76_298

