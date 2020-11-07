PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,764; Par: 72
|Second Round
Kevin Sutherland 65-64_129 -13
Wes Short, Jr. 68-66_134 -8
Tom Lehman 68-67_135 -7
Paul Broadhurst 67-68_135 -7
Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.
Corey Pavin 69-67_136 -6
Jim Furyk 68-68_136 -6
Woody Austin 67-69_136 -6
Mike Weir 67-69_136 -6
Mark O’Meara 67-70_137 -5
Billy Mayfair 67-70_137 -5
Brandt Jobe 64-73_137 -5
Mark Brooks 65-72_137 -5
Duffy Waldorf 70-68_138 -4
Glen Day 69-69_138 -4
Ken Duke 69-69_138 -4
Ernie Els 68-70_138 -4
Fred Couples 67-71_138 -4
Dicky Pride 66-72_138 -4
Gene Sauers 70-69_139 -3
Jeff Maggert 70-69_139 -3
Retief Goosen 70-69_139 -3
Kent Jones 69-70_139 -3
José María Olazábal 71-68_139 -3
Kenny Perry 71-68_139 -3
Stephen Ames 67-72_139 -3
K.J. Choi 65-74_139 -3
Paul Goydos 64-75_139 -3
Steve Jones 70-70_140 -2
Fred Funk 69-71_140 -2
Bernhard Langer 70-70_140 -2
Rod Pampling 69-71_140 -2
Kirk Triplett 68-72_140 -2
Jerry Smith 69-71_140 -2
Esteban Toledo 72-68_140 -2
Bob Estes 72-68_140 -2
Steve Flesch 67-73_140 -2
Scott Parel 72-68_140 -2
Shane Bertsch 67-73_140 -2
Robert Karlsson 70-71_141 -1
John Huston 69-72_141 -1
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141 -1
Scott McCarron 71-70_141 -1
Colin Montgomerie 68-73_141 -1
Doug Barron 68-73_141 -1
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-69_141 -1
Lee Janzen 70-72_142 E
David Toms 70-72_142 E
David Frost 71-71_142 E
Jerry Kelly 71-71_142 E
Billy Andrade 71-71_142 E
Vijay Singh 71-71_142 E
Ken Tanigawa 71-71_142 E
Chris DiMarco 67-75_142 E
Rocco Mediate 70-73_143 +1
John Daly 70-73_143 +1
David McKenzie 71-72_143 +1
Marco Dawson 71-72_143 +1
Tim Petrovic 72-71_143 +1
Cameron Beckman 70-74_144 +2
Tom Gillis 70-74_144 +2
Tim Herron 70-74_144 +2
Scott Verplank 71-73_144 +2
Michael Allen 69-75_144 +2
Olin Browne 68-76_144 +2
Brett Quigley 72-72_144 +2
Dudley Hart 72-73_145 +3
Rich Beem 67-78_145 +3
Joe Durant 73-72_145 +3
Larry Mize 73-72_145 +3
Steve Pate 71-75_146 +4
Hale Irwin 72-75_147 +5
Stephen Leaney 73-74_147 +5
Joey Sindelar 74-73_147 +5
Jesper Parnevik 69-79_148 +6
Scott Simpson 73-75_148 +6
Robin Byrd 76-72_148 +6
Scott Dunlap 75-74_149 +7
Sandy Lyle 72-82_154 +12
Tom Byrum 74-81_155 +13
Tom Kite 74-83_157 +15
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments