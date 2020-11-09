PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix Ariz.
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
|Kevin Sutherland wins playoff on the ninth playoff hole
|Final Round
Paul Broadhurst 67-68-63_198 -15
Kevin Sutherland 65-64-69_198 -15
Woody Austin 67-69-65_201 -12
Wes Short, Jr. 68-66-69_203 -10
Bernhard Langer 70-70-64_204 -9
Retief Goosen 70-69-65_204 -9
Ernie Els 68-70-66_204 -9
Fred Couples 67-71-66_204 -9
Glen Day 69-69-66_204 -9
Paul Goydos 64-75-66_205 -8
Corey Pavin 69-67-69_205 -8
Tom Lehman 68-67-70_205 -8
Gene Sauers 70-69-67_206 -7
Mark O’Meara 67-70-69_206 -7
Jim Furyk 68-68-70_206 -7
Doug Barron 68-73-66_207 -6
Shane Bertsch 67-73-67_207 -6
Jerry Kelly 71-71-65_207 -6
Rod Pampling 69-71-67_207 -6
José María Olazábal 71-68-68_207 -6
Ken Duke 69-69-69_207 -6
Brandt Jobe 64-73-70_207 -6
Steve Flesch 67-73-68_208 -5
Kenny Perry 71-68-69_208 -5
Mark Brooks 65-72-71_208 -5
Jerry Smith 69-71-69_209 -4
Billy Mayfair 67-70-72_209 -4
Robert Karlsson 70-71-69_210 -3
Lee Janzen 70-72-68_210 -3
David Toms 70-72-68_210 -3
Bob Estes 72-68-70_210 -3
Fred Funk 69-71-70_210 -3
Stephen Ames 67-72-71_210 -3
K.J. Choi 65-74-71_210 -3
Jeff Maggert 70-69-71_210 -3
Esteban Toledo 72-68-71_211 -2
Kent Jones 69-70-72_211 -2
Mike Weir 67-69-75_211 -2
Kirk Triplett 68-72-72_212 -1
Ken Tanigawa 71-71-70_212 -1
Dicky Pride 66-72-74_212 -1
Duffy Waldorf 70-68-74_212 -1
Colin Montgomerie 68-73-72_213 E
David Frost 71-71-71_213 E
Steve Jones 70-70-73_213 E
Marco Dawson 71-72-70_213 E
John Huston 69-72-73_214 +1
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70-73_214 +1
Tim Petrovic 72-71-71_214 +1
Billy Andrade 71-71-73_215 +2
Vijay Singh 71-71-73_215 +2
Rocco Mediate 70-73-72_215 +2
David McKenzie 71-72-72_215 +2
Joe Durant 73-72-70_215 +2
Scott McCarron 71-70-75_216 +3
Scott Parel 72-68-76_216 +3
Tim Herron 70-74-72_216 +3
Olin Browne 68-76-72_216 +3
Dudley Hart 72-73-71_216 +3
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-69-76_217 +4
Chris DiMarco 67-75-75_217 +4
Scott Verplank 71-73-73_217 +4
Larry Mize 73-72-72_217 +4
Steve Pate 71-75-71_217 +4
Michael Allen 69-75-74_218 +5
Cameron Beckman 70-74-75_219 +6
Brett Quigley 72-72-75_219 +6
Rich Beem 67-78-74_219 +6
Robin Byrd 76-72-71_219 +6
Tom Gillis 70-74-76_220 +7
Joey Sindelar 74-73-73_220 +7
Stephen Leaney 73-74-74_221 +8
Jesper Parnevik 69-79-74_222 +9
Hale Irwin 72-75-76_223 +10
Scott Dunlap 75-74-75_224 +11
Sandy Lyle 72-82-73_227 +14
Scott Simpson 73-75-81_229 +16
Tom Kite 74-83-75_232 +19
