PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,764; Par: 72
|Second Round
Kevin Sutherland 65-64_129
Wes Short, Jr. 68-66_134
Tom Lehman 68-67_135
Paul Broadhurst 67-68_135
Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.
Corey Pavin 69-67_136
Jim Furyk 68-68_136
Woody Austin 67-69_136
Mike Weir 67-69_136
Mark O’Meara 67-70_137
Billy Mayfair 67-70_137
Brandt Jobe 64-73_137
Mark Brooks 65-72_137
Duffy Waldorf 70-68_138
Glen Day 69-69_138
Ken Duke 69-69_138
Ernie Els 68-70_138
Fred Couples 67-71_138
Dicky Pride 66-72_138
Gene Sauers 70-69_139
Jeff Maggert 70-69_139
Retief Goosen 70-69_139
Kent Jones 69-70_139
José María Olazábal 71-68_139
Kenny Perry 71-68_139
Stephen Ames 67-72_139
K.J. Choi 65-74_139
Paul Goydos 64-75_139
Steve Jones 70-70_140
Fred Funk 69-71_140
Bernhard Langer 70-70_140
Rod Pampling 69-71_140
Kirk Triplett 68-72_140
Jerry Smith 69-71_140
Esteban Toledo 72-68_140
Bob Estes 72-68_140
Steve Flesch 67-73_140
Scott Parel 72-68_140
Shane Bertsch 67-73_140
Robert Karlsson 70-71_141
John Huston 69-72_141
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141
Scott McCarron 71-70_141
Colin Montgomerie 68-73_141
Doug Barron 68-73_141
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-69_141
Lee Janzen 70-72_142
David Toms 70-72_142
David Frost 71-71_142
Jerry Kelly 71-71_142
Billy Andrade 71-71_142
Vijay Singh 71-71_142
Ken Tanigawa 71-71_142
Chris DiMarco 67-75_142
Rocco Mediate 70-73_143
John Daly 70-73_143
David McKenzie 71-72_143
Marco Dawson 71-72_143
Tim Petrovic 72-71_143
Cameron Beckman 70-74_144
Tom Gillis 70-74_144
Tim Herron 70-74_144
Scott Verplank 71-73_144
Michael Allen 69-75_144
Olin Browne 68-76_144
Brett Quigley 72-72_144
Dudley Hart 72-73_145
Rich Beem 67-78_145
Joe Durant 73-72_145
Larry Mize 73-72_145
Steve Pate 71-75_146
Hale Irwin 72-75_147
Stephen Leaney 73-74_147
Joey Sindelar 74-73_147
Jesper Parnevik 69-79_148
Scott Simpson 73-75_148
Robin Byrd 76-72_148
Scott Dunlap 75-74_149
Sandy Lyle 72-82_154
Tom Byrum 74-81_155
Tom Kite 74-83_157
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments