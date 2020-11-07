On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 7:16 pm
1 min read
      
Saturday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix, Ariz.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,764; Par: 72
Second Round

Kevin Sutherland 65-64_129

Wes Short, Jr. 68-66_134

Tom Lehman 68-67_135

Paul Broadhurst 67-68_135

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Corey Pavin 69-67_136

Jim Furyk 68-68_136

Woody Austin 67-69_136

Mike Weir 67-69_136

Mark O’Meara 67-70_137

Billy Mayfair 67-70_137

Brandt Jobe 64-73_137

Mark Brooks 65-72_137

        Read more Sports News news.

Duffy Waldorf 70-68_138

Glen Day 69-69_138

Ken Duke 69-69_138

Ernie Els 68-70_138

Fred Couples 67-71_138

Dicky Pride 66-72_138

Gene Sauers 70-69_139

Jeff Maggert 70-69_139

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Retief Goosen 70-69_139

Kent Jones 69-70_139

José María Olazábal 71-68_139

Kenny Perry 71-68_139

Stephen Ames 67-72_139

K.J. Choi 65-74_139

Paul Goydos 64-75_139

Steve Jones 70-70_140

Fred Funk 69-71_140

Bernhard Langer 70-70_140

Rod Pampling 69-71_140

Kirk Triplett 68-72_140

Jerry Smith 69-71_140

Esteban Toledo 72-68_140

Bob Estes 72-68_140

Steve Flesch 67-73_140

Scott Parel 72-68_140

Shane Bertsch 67-73_140

Robert Karlsson 70-71_141

John Huston 69-72_141

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141

Scott McCarron 71-70_141

Colin Montgomerie 68-73_141

Doug Barron 68-73_141

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-69_141

Lee Janzen 70-72_142

David Toms 70-72_142

David Frost 71-71_142

Jerry Kelly 71-71_142

Billy Andrade 71-71_142

Vijay Singh 71-71_142

Ken Tanigawa 71-71_142

Chris DiMarco 67-75_142

Rocco Mediate 70-73_143

John Daly 70-73_143

David McKenzie 71-72_143

Marco Dawson 71-72_143

Tim Petrovic 72-71_143

Cameron Beckman 70-74_144

Tom Gillis 70-74_144

Tim Herron 70-74_144

Scott Verplank 71-73_144

Michael Allen 69-75_144

Olin Browne 68-76_144

Brett Quigley 72-72_144

Dudley Hart 72-73_145

Rich Beem 67-78_145

Joe Durant 73-72_145

Larry Mize 73-72_145

Steve Pate 71-75_146

Hale Irwin 72-75_147

Stephen Leaney 73-74_147

Joey Sindelar 74-73_147

Jesper Parnevik 69-79_148

Scott Simpson 73-75_148

Robin Byrd 76-72_148

Scott Dunlap 75-74_149

Sandy Lyle 72-82_154

Tom Byrum 74-81_155

Tom Kite 74-83_157

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta