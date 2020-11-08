PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix Ariz.
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
|Final Round
Paul Broadhurst 67-68-63_198
Kevin Sutherland 65-64-69_198
Woody Austin 67-69-65_201
Wes Short, Jr. 68-66-69_203
Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.
Bernhard Langer 70-70-64_204
Retief Goosen 70-69-65_204
Ernie Els 68-70-66_204
Fred Couples 67-71-66_204
Glen Day 69-69-66_204
Paul Goydos 64-75-66_205
Corey Pavin 69-67-69_205
Tom Lehman 68-67-70_205
Gene Sauers 70-69-67_206
Mark O’Meara 67-70-69_206
Jim Furyk 68-68-70_206
Doug Barron 68-73-66_207
Shane Bertsch 67-73-67_207
Jerry Kelly 71-71-65_207
Rod Pampling 69-71-67_207
José María Olazábal 71-68-68_207
Ken Duke 69-69-69_207
Brandt Jobe 64-73-70_207
Steve Flesch 67-73-68_208
Kenny Perry 71-68-69_208
Mark Brooks 65-72-71_208
Jerry Smith 69-71-69_209
Billy Mayfair 67-70-72_209
Robert Karlsson 70-71-69_210
Lee Janzen 70-72-68_210
David Toms 70-72-68_210
Bob Estes 72-68-70_210
Fred Funk 69-71-70_210
Stephen Ames 67-72-71_210
K.J. Choi 65-74-71_210
Jeff Maggert 70-69-71_210
Esteban Toledo 72-68-71_211
Kent Jones 69-70-72_211
Mike Weir 67-69-75_211
Kirk Triplett 68-72-72_212
Ken Tanigawa 71-71-70_212
Dicky Pride 66-72-74_212
Duffy Waldorf 70-68-74_212
Colin Montgomerie 68-73-72_213
David Frost 71-71-71_213
Steve Jones 70-70-73_213
Marco Dawson 71-72-70_213
John Huston 69-72-73_214
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70-73_214
Tim Petrovic 72-71-71_214
Billy Andrade 71-71-73_215
Vijay Singh 71-71-73_215
Rocco Mediate 70-73-72_215
David McKenzie 71-72-72_215
Joe Durant 73-72-70_215
Scott McCarron 71-70-75_216
Scott Parel 72-68-76_216
Tim Herron 70-74-72_216
Olin Browne 68-76-72_216
Dudley Hart 72-73-71_216
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-69-76_217
Chris DiMarco 67-75-75_217
Scott Verplank 71-73-73_217
Larry Mize 73-72-72_217
Steve Pate 71-75-71_217
Michael Allen 69-75-74_218
Cameron Beckman 70-74-75_219
Brett Quigley 72-72-75_219
Rich Beem 67-78-74_219
Robin Byrd 76-72-71_219
Tom Gillis 70-74-76_220
Joey Sindelar 74-73-73_220
Stephen Leaney 73-74-74_221
Jesper Parnevik 69-79-74_222
Hale Irwin 72-75-76_223
Scott Dunlap 75-74-75_224
Sandy Lyle 72-82-73_227
Scott Simpson 73-75-81_229
Tom Kite 74-83-75_232
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments