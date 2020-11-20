PGA Tour RSM Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Seaside Island Resort
|Seaside Island, Ga.
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
|Second Round
Robert Streb 65-63_128 -14
Camilo Villegas 64-66_130 -12
Bronson Burgoon 68-63_131 -11
Patton Kizzire 65-66_131 -11
Harris English 66-66_132 -10
Kyle Stanley 67-65_132 -10
Zach Johnson 66-67_133 -9
Bernd Wiesberger 66-68_134 -8
Emiliano Grillo 66-68_134 -8
Kevin Kisner 68-66_134 -8
Matthew NeSmith 72-63_135 -7
Keegan Bradley 67-68_135 -7
Keith Mitchell 69-66_135 -7
Jim Herman 68-67_135 -7
Peter Malnati 65-70_135 -7
Cameron Tringale 67-68_135 -7
Joel Dahmen 74-61_135 -7
Adam Long 67-68_135 -7
Nate Lashley 68-67_135 -7
Charles Howell III 68-67_135 -7
Matt Wallace 64-71_135 -7
Vaughn Taylor 70-66_136 -6
Scott Piercy 70-66_136 -6
Jason Day 69-67_136 -6
Wyndham Clark 70-66_136 -6
Andrew Landry 68-68_136 -6
Matt Kuchar 70-66_136 -6
Sepp Straka 71-65_136 -6
Roger Sloan 67-69_136 -6
Brian Stuard 74-63_137 -5
Scott Stallings 69-68_137 -5
John Huh 69-68_137 -5
Alex Noren 66-71_137 -5
J.J. Spaun 68-69_137 -5
Charley Hoffman 68-69_137 -5
Chris Kirk 70-67_137 -5
Rory Sabbatini 65-72_137 -5
Aaron Baddeley 68-69_137 -5
Henrik Stenson 69-68_137 -5
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68_137 -5
Corey Conners 67-70_137 -5
Kevin Streelman 71-67_138 -4
Graeme McDowell 70-68_138 -4
Kevin Chappell 71-67_138 -4
Brendon Todd 68-70_138 -4
Doug Ghim 67-71_138 -4
Branden Grace 70-68_138 -4
Chesson Hadley 73-65_138 -4
Ryan Brehm 72-66_138 -4
Sean O’Hair 70-68_138 -4
Shane Lowry 67-71_138 -4
Ian Poulter 69-69_138 -4
Matt Jones 67-71_138 -4
Lucas Glover 71-68_139 -3
Josh Teater 73-66_139 -3
Joaquin Niemann 73-66_139 -3
Tommy Fleetwood 67-72_139 -3
Webb Simpson 68-71_139 -3
Andrew Putnam 71-68_139 -3
Russell Henley 70-69_139 -3
Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-68_139 -3
Adam Schenk 73-66_139 -3
Bo Hoag 68-71_139 -3
Rob Oppenheim 73-66_139 -3
Sebastian Cappelen 68-71_139 -3
The following players failed to make the cut.
Charl Schwartzel 71-69_140 -2
Hunter Mahan 69-71_140 -2
Richy Werenski 73-67_140 -2
Will Gordon 71-69_140 -2
Jamie Lovemark 75-65_140 -2
Cameron Percy 75-65_140 -2
Cameron Davis 70-70_140 -2
C.T. Pan 67-73_140 -2
Jason Dufner 71-69_140 -2
J.T. Poston 71-69_140 -2
Luke Donald 72-68_140 -2
Justin Rose 70-70_140 -2
Michael Hebert 71-69_140 -2
Brian Harman 72-69_141 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 75-66_141 -1
Talor Gooch 71-70_141 -1
Hudson Swafford 72-69_141 -1
Tom Hoge 69-72_141 -1
Martin Trainer 74-67_141 -1
Sungjae Im 72-69_141 -1
Rhein Gibson 68-73_141 -1
Brandon Crick 74-67_141 -1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-69_141 -1
Hank Lebioda 73-68_141 -1
David Hearn 74-68_142 E
D.A. Points 75-67_142 E
Louis Oosthuizen 73-69_142 E
Mackenzie Hughes 73-69_142 E
Jason Kokrak 75-67_142 E
Chris Baker 72-70_142 E
K.J. Choi 71-71_142 E
Beau Hossler 76-66_142 E
Patrick Rodgers 69-73_142 E
Matt Every 73-69_142 E
Brandt Snedeker 76-66_142 E
Tyler Duncan 76-66_142 E
Nick Taylor 73-69_142 E
Austin Cook 68-74_142 E
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-72_143 +1
Russell Knox 72-71_143 +1
Jonathan Byrd 72-71_143 +1
Harold Varner III 75-68_143 +1
Sam Ryder 73-70_143 +1
Mark Anderson 73-70_143 +1
Andy Sullivan 73-70_143 +1
Harry Higgs 75-68_143 +1
Denny McCarthy 71-72_143 +1
Scott Harrington 73-70_143 +1
Mark Hubbard 74-69_143 +1
Danny Willett 69-74_143 +1
Pat Perez 74-69_143 +1
Vincent Whaley 71-73_144 +2
Xinjun Zhang 75-69_144 +2
Kevin Tway 74-70_144 +2
Stewart Cink 74-70_144 +2
Doc Redman 72-72_144 +2
James Hahn 72-72_144 +2
Nick Watney 75-69_144 +2
Aaron Wise 76-68_144 +2
Brice Garnett 69-75_144 +2
Joseph Bramlett 71-73_144 +2
Adam Hadwin 76-69_145 +3
Martin Laird 74-71_145 +3
Brandon Hagy 74-71_145 +3
Kristoffer Ventura 75-70_145 +3
Scott Brown 69-76_145 +3
Luke List 74-72_146 +4
Ted Potter, Jr. 74-72_146 +4
Ryan Armour 71-75_146 +4
Chez Reavie 72-74_146 +4
Maverick McNealy 77-69_146 +4
Joey Garber 74-72_146 +4
Sung Kang 71-76_147 +5
Troy Merritt 74-73_147 +5
Chase Seiffert 76-71_147 +5
Bo Van Pelt 73-75_148 +6
Robby Shelton 78-70_148 +6
D.J. Trahan 72-76_148 +6
Tyler McCumber 75-73_148 +6
Michael Gligic 79-69_148 +6
Tim Wilkinson 71-78_149 +7
Lee Westwood 76-73_149 +7
Satoshi Kodaira 75-74_149 +7
Sebastián Muñoz 76-73_149 +7
Fabián Gómez 78-71_149 +7
Dylan Frittelli 76-74_150 +8
Davis Thompson 77-73_150 +8
Brendan Steele 72-82_154 +12
Anthony Cordes 78-76_154 +12
