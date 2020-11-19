PGA Tour RSM Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Seaside Island Resort
|Seaside Island, Ga.
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
|First Round
Matt Wallace 31-33_64 -6
Camilo Villegas 33-31_64 -6
Rory Sabbatini 31-34_65 -5
Peter Malnati 32-33_65 -5
Cameron Tringale 35-32_67 -5
Adam Long 36-31_67 -5
Patton Kizzire 34-31_65 -5
Robert Streb 32-33_65 -5
Keegan Bradley 33-34_67 -5
Doug Ghim 34-33_67 -5
Bernd Wiesberger 34-32_66 -4
Emiliano Grillo 35-31_66 -4
Aaron Baddeley 34-34_68 -4
Zach Johnson 35-31_66 -4
Andrew Landry 34-34_68 -4
Kevin Kisner 34-34_68 -4
Charles Howell III 34-34_68 -4
Rhein Gibson 34-34_68 -4
Alex Noren 31-35_66 -4
Harris English 33-33_66 -4
Kyle Stanley 34-33_67 -3
Patrick Rodgers 36-33_69 -3
C.T. Pan 32-35_67 -3
Shane Lowry 33-34_67 -3
Corey Conners 32-35_67 -3
Matt Jones 33-34_67 -3
Roger Sloan 34-33_67 -3
Scott Stallings 35-34_69 -3
John Huh 35-34_69 -3
Tommy Fleetwood 33-34_67 -3
Russell Henley 37-33_70 -2
Wyndham Clark 36-34_70 -2
Sean O’Hair 37-33_70 -2
Nate Lashley 34-34_68 -2
Austin Cook 34-34_68 -2
Bo Hoag 32-36_68 -2
Justin Rose 35-35_70 -2
Matt Kuchar 37-33_70 -2
Sebastian Cappelen 35-33_68 -2
Charley Hoffman 35-33_68 -2
J.J. Spaun 32-36_68 -2
Vaughn Taylor 36-34_70 -2
Webb Simpson 34-34_68 -2
Brendon Todd 33-35_68 -2
Graeme McDowell 37-33_70 -2
Scott Piercy 37-33_70 -2
Jim Herman 38-30_68 -2
Bronson Burgoon 35-33_68 -2
Scott Brown 35-34_69 -1
Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-37_71 -1
Henrik Stenson 34-35_69 -1
Danny Willett 35-34_69 -1
Ian Poulter 35-34_69 -1
Tyrrell Hatton 36-33_69 -1
J.T. Poston 35-36_71 -1
Brice Garnett 35-34_69 -1
Hunter Mahan 32-37_69 -1
Keith Mitchell 35-34_69 -1
Kevin Streelman 37-34_71 -1
Kevin Chappell 35-36_71 -1
Jason Day 36-33_69 -1
Talor Gooch 35-36_71 -1
Tom Hoge 34-35_69 -1
Cameron Davis 37-33_70 E
Branden Grace 37-33_70 E
Chris Kirk 35-35_70 E
Doc Redman 36-36_72 E
James Hahn 38-34_72 E
Ryan Brehm 36-36_72 E
Luke Donald 34-38_72 E
Sungjae Im 36-36_72 E
Brian Harman 37-35_72 E
Matthew NeSmith 36-36_72 E
Jonathan Byrd 35-37_72 E
Chris Baker 37-35_72 E
Denny McCarthy 36-35_71 +1
Matt Every 38-35_73 +1
Scott Harrington 38-35_73 +1
Jason Dufner 35-36_71 +1
Adam Schenk 36-37_73 +1
Chesson Hadley 37-36_73 +1
Ryan Armour 35-36_71 +1
Sepp Straka 34-37_71 +1
Joseph Bramlett 38-33_71 +1
Michael Hebert 37-34_71 +1
Rob Oppenheim 34-39_73 +1
Hank Lebioda 36-37_73 +1
Charl Schwartzel 36-35_71 +1
Lucas Glover 35-36_71 +1
Tim Wilkinson 35-36_71 +1
Vincent Whaley 37-34_71 +1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-36_71 +1
Bo Van Pelt 37-36_73 +1
Josh Teater 37-36_73 +1
Sung Kang 38-33_71 +1
Louis Oosthuizen 35-38_73 +1
Joaquin Niemann 37-36_73 +1
Mackenzie Hughes 38-35_73 +1
Andrew Putnam 35-36_71 +1
Sam Ryder 37-36_73 +1
K.J. Choi 36-35_71 +1
Will Gordon 35-36_71 +1
Mark Anderson 36-37_73 +1
Andy Sullivan 35-38_73 +1
Joel Dahmen 37-37_74 +2
Ted Potter, Jr. 38-36_74 +2
Brendan Steele 36-36_72 +2
Chez Reavie 35-37_72 +2
Martin Trainer 37-37_74 +2
Pat Perez 36-38_74 +2
D.J. Trahan 37-35_72 +2
Matthew Fitzpatrick 39-33_72 +2
Brandon Crick 34-40_74 +2
David Hearn 41-33_74 +2
Luke List 36-38_74 +2
Brian Stuard 37-37_74 +2
Kevin Stadler 37-35_72 +2
Russell Knox 35-37_72 +2
Martin Laird 40-34_74 +2
Hudson Swafford 36-36_72 +2
Brandon Hagy 37-37_74 +2
Cameron Percy 37-38_75 +3
Harry Higgs 38-37_75 +3
Nick Taylor 35-38_73 +3
Tyler McCumber 38-37_75 +3
Jhonattan Vegas 38-37_75 +3
Satoshi Kodaira 37-38_75 +3
D.A. Points 36-39_75 +3
Richy Werenski 37-36_73 +3
Harold Varner III 36-39_75 +3
Kristoffer Ventura 37-38_75 +3
Beau Hossler 38-38_76 +4
Mark Hubbard 36-38_74 +4
Troy Merritt 37-37_74 +4
Brandt Snedeker 37-39_76 +4
Aaron Wise 38-38_76 +4
Tyler Duncan 40-36_76 +4
Chase Seiffert 37-39_76 +4
Joey Garber 37-37_74 +4
Adam Hadwin 37-39_76 +4
Stewart Cink 37-37_74 +4
Kevin Tway 36-38_74 +4
Dylan Frittelli 36-40_76 +4
Nick Watney 36-39_75 +5
Davis Thompson 39-38_77 +5
Xinjun Zhang 38-37_75 +5
Jason Kokrak 38-37_75 +5
Jamie Lovemark 39-36_75 +5
Anthony Cordes 38-40_78 +6
Lee Westwood 34-42_76 +6
Sebastián Muñoz 35-41_76 +6
Fabián Gómez 39-39_78 +6
Robby Shelton 38-40_78 +6
Maverick McNealy 36-41_77 +7
Michael Gligic 41-38_79 +7
