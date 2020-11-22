PGA Tour RSM Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Seaside Island Resort
|Seaside Island, Ga.
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Seaside GC (SS)
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
|Plantation GC (PL)
|Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
|Final Round
|(Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses)
|Robert Streb wins in a playoff on the second hole
Robert Streb (500), $1,188,000 65SS-63PL-67SS-68SS_263
Kevin Kisner (300), $719,400 68PL-66SS-66SS-63SS_263
Cameron Tringale (190), $455,400 67PL-68SS-67SS-62SS_264
Andrew Landry (123), $297,000 68PL-68SS-65SS-64SS_265
Bernd Wiesberger, $297,000 66SS-68PL-68SS-63SS_265
Harris English (89), $215,325 66SS-66PL-72SS-62SS_266
Zach Johnson (89), $215,325 66SS-67PL-65SS-68SS_266
Kyle Stanley (89), $215,325 67SS-65PL-68SS-66SS_266
Camilo Villegas (89), $215,325 64SS-66PL-70SS-66SS_266
Corey Conners (73), $173,250 67SS-70PL-66SS-64SS_267
Patton Kizzire (73), $173,250 65SS-66PL-70SS-66SS_267
Jason Day (61), $140,250 69SS-67PL-67SS-65SS_268
John Huh (61), $140,250 69PL-68SS-66SS-65SS_268
Rory Sabbatini (61), $140,250 65SS-72PL-66SS-65SS_268
Keegan Bradley (53), $113,850 67PL-68SS-67SS-67SS_269
Bronson Burgoon (53), $113,850 68SS-63PL-67SS-71SS_269
Matthew NeSmith (53), $113,850 72PL-63SS-66SS-68SS_269
Doug Ghim (45), $87,450 67PL-71SS-68SS-64SS_270
Emiliano Grillo (45), $87,450 66SS-68PL-65SS-71SS_270
Chris Kirk (45), $87,450 70SS-67PL-67SS-66SS_270
Alex Noren (45), $87,450 66SS-71PL-68SS-65SS_270
Scott Piercy (45), $87,450 70PL-66SS-69SS-65SS_270
Wyndham Clark (34), $55,959 70PL-66SS-70SS-65SS_271
Lucas Glover (34), $55,959 71SS-68PL-67SS-65SS_271
Chesson Hadley (34), $55,959 73PL-65SS-66SS-67SS_271
Tyrrell Hatton (34), $55,959 69SS-68PL-69SS-65SS_271
Charley Hoffman (34), $55,959 68SS-69PL-67SS-67SS_271
Roger Sloan (34), $55,959 67SS-69PL-71SS-64SS_271
Henrik Stenson (34), $55,959 69SS-68PL-71SS-63SS_271
Russell Henley (24), $39,553 70PL-69SS-67SS-66SS_272
Jim Herman (24), $39,553 68SS-67PL-69SS-68SS_272
Bo Hoag (24), $39,553 68SS-71PL-66SS-67SS_272
Adam Long (24), $39,553 67PL-68SS-69SS-68SS_272
Vaughn Taylor (24), $39,553 70PL-66SS-71SS-65SS_272
Branden Grace (24), $39,553 70SS-68PL-70SS-64SS_272
Charles Howell III (24), $39,553 68PL-67SS-72SS-65SS_272
Tommy Fleetwood (16), $28,710 67SS-72PL-67SS-67SS_273
Matt Kuchar (16), $28,710 70PL-66SS-67SS-70SS_273
Nate Lashley (16), $28,710 68SS-67PL-71SS-67SS_273
Andrew Putnam (16), $28,710 71SS-68PL-68SS-66SS_273
Webb Simpson (16), $28,710 68SS-71PL-68SS-66SS_273
Brendon Todd (16), $28,710 68SS-70PL-67SS-68SS_273
Matt Wallace (16), $28,710 64SS-71PL-70SS-68SS_273
Matt Jones (11), $21,450 67SS-71PL-70SS-66SS_274
Keith Mitchell (11), $21,450 69SS-66PL-70SS-69SS_274
Joaquin Niemann (11), $21,450 73PL-66SS-70SS-65SS_274
Sepp Straka (11), $21,450 71SS-65PL-72SS-66SS_274
Peter Malnati (9), $17,952 65SS-70PL-73SS-67SS_275
Adam Schenk (9), $17,952 73PL-66SS-70SS-66SS_275
Joel Dahmen (8), $16,401 74PL-61SS-71SS-70SS_276
Shane Lowry (8), $16,401 67SS-71PL-71SS-67SS_276
Ian Poulter (8), $16,401 69SS-69PL-68SS-70SS_276
Brian Stuard (8), $16,401 74PL-63SS-72SS-67SS_276
Rafa Cabrera Bello (6), $15,510 71PL-68SS-70SS-68SS_277
Kevin Streelman (6), $15,510 71PL-67SS-69SS-70SS_277
Josh Teater (6), $15,510 73PL-66SS-71SS-67SS_277
Aaron Baddeley (6), $15,180 68PL-69SS-69SS-72SS_278
Sebastian Cappelen (6), $15,180 68SS-71PL-71SS-68SS_278
Graeme McDowell (5), $14,784 70PL-68SS-70SS-72SS_280
Sean O’Hair (5), $14,784 70PL-68SS-69SS-73SS_280
Rob Oppenheim (5), $14,784 73PL-66SS-70SS-71SS_280
J.J. Spaun (5), $14,784 68SS-69PL-74SS-69SS_280
Ryan Brehm (4), $14,388 72PL-66SS-69SS-76SS_283
Scott Stallings (4), $14,388 69PL-68SS-78SS-68SS_283
Kevin Chappell (4), $14,190 71PL-67SS-71SS-76SS_285
