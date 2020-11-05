PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|THURSDAY
|At Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
|First Round Suspended for Darkness (nine players DNF)
Brandt Snedeker 32-33_65
Cameron Davis 31-36_67
Michael Thompson 32-35_67
Scottie Scheffler 32-35_67
Harold Varner III 31-36_67
Carlos Ortiz 32-35_67
Jason Day 30-37_67
Adam Long 33-35_68
Kevin Streelman 35-33_68
Sam Burns 35-33_68
Talor Gooch 34-34_68
Sepp Straka 32-36_68
Scott Piercy 34-34_68
Adam Scott 31-37_68
Greg Chalmers 35-33_68
Matt Jones 35-34_69
Russell Henley 35-34_69
Denny McCarthy 34-35_69
Shane Lowry 35-34_69
Tony Finau 35-34_69
Corey Conners 34-35_69
Patton Kizzire 33-36_69
Pat Perez 34-35_69
Mark Hubbard 34-35_69
Graeme McDowell 35-34_69
Russell Knox 34-35_69
Scott Brown 34-35_69
Dylan Frittelli 36-34_70
Hideki Matsuyama 36-34_70
Fabián Gómez 35-35_70
J.T. Poston 33-37_70
Martin Trainer 36-34_70
Satoshi Kodaira 36-34_70
Aaron Wise 35-35_70
Scott Harrington 33-37_70
Keegan Bradley 36-34_70
Viktor Hovland 36-34_70
Mackenzie Hughes 32-38_70
Francesco Molinari 33-37_70
Kevin Chappell 35-35_70
Andrew Landry 33-37_70
Cameron Tringale 33-37_70
Charley Hoffman 35-36_71
Si Woo Kim 34-37_71
Hudson Swafford 33-38_71
Austin Cook 36-35_71
Padraig Harrington 34-37_71
Sean O’Hair 37-34_71
James Hahn 35-36_71
Maverick McNealy 36-35_71
Erik Barnes 34-37_71
Doc Redman 32-39_71
Brian Harman 35-36_71
Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71
Luke List 33-38_71
Tom Lewis 36-35_71
Tyrrell Hatton 37-34_71
Branden Grace 35-36_71
Henrik Stenson 37-35_72
Lanto Griffin 34-38_72
Brooks Koepka 36-36_72
Stewart Cink 37-35_72
Martin Laird 35-37_72
Charl Schwartzel 34-38_72
Robby Shelton 35-37_72
Kelly Kraft 35-37_72
Dustin Johnson 34-38_72
C.T. Pan 34-38_72
David Hearn 34-39_73
Jhonattan Vegas 35-38_73
Lucas Glover 34-39_73
Jordan Spieth 33-40_73
Nate Lashley 36-37_73
Jason Dufner 37-36_73
Tom Hoge 34-39_73
Vaughn Taylor 33-40_73
John Huh 37-36_73
Jamie Lovemark 34-39_73
Chris Kirk 37-36_73
Brian Stuard 37-36_73
Zach Johnson 34-39_73
Danny Lee 34-40_74
Ollie Schniederjans 35-39_74
Sergio Garcia 37-37_74
Luke Donald 35-39_74
Scott Stallings 36-38_74
Camilo Villegas 36-38_74
Max Homa 36-38_74
Sungjae Im 35-39_74
Brice Garnett 36-38_74
Kevin Stadler 35-39_74
Troy Merritt 37-37_74
Bo Van Pelt 36-38_74
Henrik Norlander 40-35_75
Beau Hossler 37-38_75
Kramer Hickok 35-40_75
Andrew Putnam 39-36_75
Michael Kim 34-41_75
Ted Potter, Jr. 38-37_75
Wyndham Clark 36-39_75
Kevin Tway 35-40_75
Adam Schenk 35-40_75
Emiliano Grillo 37-38_75
Xinjun Zhang 37-39_76
Bo Hoag 35-41_76
Sung Kang 36-40_76
Phil Mickelson 39-37_76
Ryan Armour 38-38_76
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-40_76
Graham DeLaet 37-39_76
Hunter Mahan 39-38_77
Lee Westwood 38-39_77
D.A. Points 36-41_77
Jimmy Walker 36-41_77
Danny Willett 40-37_77
Tyler Duncan 38-39_77
Matthew NeSmith 35-42_77
Keith Mitchell 42-36_78
Sam Ryder 36-43_79
Alex Noren 36-43_79
Bronson Burgoon 39-40_79
Grayson Murray 39-46_85
|Did not finish First Round
Kristoffer Ventura
Justin Harding
Dawie van der Walt
Isaiah Salinda
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Fidone
Will Gordon
Ben Willman
Kyle Hogan
