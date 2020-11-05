Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Par Scores

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 7:15 pm
2 min read
      
THURSDAY
At Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
First Round Suspended for Darkness (nine players DNF)

Brandt Snedeker 32-33_65

Cameron Davis 31-36_67

Michael Thompson 32-35_67

Scottie Scheffler 32-35_67

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

Harold Varner III 31-36_67

Carlos Ortiz 32-35_67

Jason Day 30-37_67

Adam Long 33-35_68

Kevin Streelman 35-33_68

Sam Burns 35-33_68

Talor Gooch 34-34_68

Sepp Straka 32-36_68

        Read more Sports News news.

Scott Piercy 34-34_68

Adam Scott 31-37_68

Greg Chalmers 35-33_68

Matt Jones 35-34_69

Russell Henley 35-34_69

Denny McCarthy 34-35_69

Shane Lowry 35-34_69

Tony Finau 35-34_69

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Corey Conners 34-35_69

Patton Kizzire 33-36_69

Pat Perez 34-35_69

Mark Hubbard 34-35_69

Graeme McDowell 35-34_69

Russell Knox 34-35_69

Scott Brown 34-35_69

Dylan Frittelli 36-34_70

Hideki Matsuyama 36-34_70

Fabián Gómez 35-35_70

J.T. Poston 33-37_70

Martin Trainer 36-34_70

Satoshi Kodaira 36-34_70

Aaron Wise 35-35_70

Scott Harrington 33-37_70

Keegan Bradley 36-34_70

Viktor Hovland 36-34_70

Mackenzie Hughes 32-38_70

Francesco Molinari 33-37_70

Kevin Chappell 35-35_70

Andrew Landry 33-37_70

Cameron Tringale 33-37_70

Charley Hoffman 35-36_71

Si Woo Kim 34-37_71

Hudson Swafford 33-38_71

Austin Cook 36-35_71

Padraig Harrington 34-37_71

Sean O’Hair 37-34_71

James Hahn 35-36_71

Maverick McNealy 36-35_71

Erik Barnes 34-37_71

Doc Redman 32-39_71

Brian Harman 35-36_71

Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71

Luke List 33-38_71

Tom Lewis 36-35_71

Tyrrell Hatton 37-34_71

Branden Grace 35-36_71

Henrik Stenson 37-35_72

Lanto Griffin 34-38_72

Brooks Koepka 36-36_72

Stewart Cink 37-35_72

Martin Laird 35-37_72

Charl Schwartzel 34-38_72

Robby Shelton 35-37_72

Kelly Kraft 35-37_72

Dustin Johnson 34-38_72

C.T. Pan 34-38_72

David Hearn 34-39_73

Jhonattan Vegas 35-38_73

Lucas Glover 34-39_73

Jordan Spieth 33-40_73

Nate Lashley 36-37_73

Jason Dufner 37-36_73

Tom Hoge 34-39_73

Vaughn Taylor 33-40_73

John Huh 37-36_73

Jamie Lovemark 34-39_73

Chris Kirk 37-36_73

Brian Stuard 37-36_73

Zach Johnson 34-39_73

Danny Lee 34-40_74

Ollie Schniederjans 35-39_74

Sergio Garcia 37-37_74

Luke Donald 35-39_74

Scott Stallings 36-38_74

Camilo Villegas 36-38_74

Max Homa 36-38_74

Sungjae Im 35-39_74

Brice Garnett 36-38_74

Kevin Stadler 35-39_74

Troy Merritt 37-37_74

Bo Van Pelt 36-38_74

Henrik Norlander 40-35_75

Beau Hossler 37-38_75

Kramer Hickok 35-40_75

Andrew Putnam 39-36_75

Michael Kim 34-41_75

Ted Potter, Jr. 38-37_75

Wyndham Clark 36-39_75

Kevin Tway 35-40_75

Adam Schenk 35-40_75

Emiliano Grillo 37-38_75

Xinjun Zhang 37-39_76

Bo Hoag 35-41_76

Sung Kang 36-40_76

Phil Mickelson 39-37_76

Ryan Armour 38-38_76

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-40_76

Graham DeLaet 37-39_76

Hunter Mahan 39-38_77

Lee Westwood 38-39_77

D.A. Points 36-41_77

Jimmy Walker 36-41_77

Danny Willett 40-37_77

Tyler Duncan 38-39_77

Matthew NeSmith 35-42_77

Keith Mitchell 42-36_78

Sam Ryder 36-43_79

Alex Noren 36-43_79

Bronson Burgoon 39-40_79

Grayson Murray 39-46_85

Did not finish First Round

Kristoffer Ventura

Justin Harding

Dawie van der Walt

Isaiah Salinda

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Fidone

Will Gordon

Ben Willman

Kyle Hogan

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta