PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|FRIDAY
|At Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
|Second Round Suspended due to darkness
Sam Burns 68-65_133 -7
Jason Day 67-68_135 -5
Carlos Ortiz 67-68_135 -5
Brandt Snedeker 65-71_136 -4
Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.
Dawie van der Walt 70-66_136 -4
Corey Conners 69-67_136 -4
Aaron Wise 70-66_136 -4
Patton Kizzire 69-67_136 -4
Sepp Straka 68-69_137 -3
Talor Gooch 68-69_137 -3
Adam Scott 68-69_137 -3
Scott Brown 69-68_137 -3
J.T. Poston 70-67_137 -3
Dustin Johnson 72-66_138 -2
Francesco Molinari 70-68_138 -2
Kristoffer Ventura 69-69_138 -2
Shane Lowry 69-69_138 -2
Tony Finau 69-69_138 -2
Adam Long 68-70_138 -2
Harold Varner III 67-71_138 -2
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Viktor Hovland 70-69_139 -1
Michael Thompson 67-72_139 -1
Fabián Gómez 70-69_139 -1
Satoshi Kodaira 70-69_139 -1
Padraig Harrington 71-68_139 -1
Brian Harman 71-69_140 E
Erik van Rooyen 71-69_140 E
Russell Knox 69-71_140 E
Cameron Tringale 70-70_140 E
Isaiah Salinda 71-69_140 E
Justin Harding 72-68_140 E
Charley Hoffman 71-69_140 E
Hideki Matsuyama 70-70_140 E
Sean O’Hair 71-69_140 E
Mark Hubbard 69-71_140 E
Doc Redman 71-70_141 +1
Chris Kirk 73-68_141 +1
Tyrrell Hatton 71-70_141 +1
Greg Chalmers 68-73_141 +1
C.T. Pan 72-69_141 +1
Kevin Chappell 70-71_141 +1
Russell Henley 69-72_141 +1
Matt Jones 69-72_141 +1
Denny McCarthy 69-72_141 +1
Nate Lashley 73-68_141 +1
Jamie Lovemark 73-69_142 +2
Scott Harrington 70-72_142 +2
Brian Stuard 73-69_142 +2
Max Homa 74-68_142 +2
Scott Piercy 68-74_142 +2
Brice Garnett 74-68_142 +2
Graeme McDowell 69-73_142 +2
Mackenzie Hughes 70-72_142 +2
Troy Merritt 74-68_142 +2
Brooks Koepka 72-70_142 +2
James Hahn 71-71_142 +2
Scottie Scheffler 67-75_142 +2
John Huh 73-69_142 +2
Maverick McNealy 71-71_142 +2
Zach Johnson 73-70_143 +3
Sungjae Im 74-69_143 +3
Will Gordon 76-67_143 +3
Cameron Davis 67-76_143 +3
Jhonattan Vegas 73-70_143 +3
Kramer Hickok 75-68_143 +3
Lanto Griffin 72-71_143 +3
Austin Cook 71-72_143 +3
Erik Barnes 71-72_143 +3
|Missed Cut
Robby Shelton 72-72_144 +4
Wyndham Clark 75-69_144 +4
Henrik Norlander 75-69_144 +4
Lucas Glover 73-71_144 +4
Xinjun Zhang 76-68_144 +4
Dylan Frittelli 70-74_144 +4
Jordan Spieth 73-71_144 +4
Si Woo Kim 71-73_144 +4
Hudson Swafford 71-73_144 +4
Kevin Streelman 68-76_144 +4
Scott Stallings 74-71_145 +5
Kelly Kraft 72-73_145 +5
Luke List 71-74_145 +5
Keegan Bradley 70-75_145 +5
Kevin Stadler 74-71_145 +5
Emiliano Grillo 75-70_145 +5
Ollie Schniederjans 74-71_145 +5
Andrew Putnam 75-70_145 +5
Sergio Garcia 74-71_145 +5
Vaughn Taylor 73-72_145 +5
Tom Hoge 73-72_145 +5
Kevin Tway 75-71_146 +6
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 76-70_146 +6
Bo Hoag 76-70_146 +6
Michael Kim 75-71_146 +6
Stewart Cink 72-74_146 +6
Martin Laird 72-74_146 +6
Lee Westwood 77-69_146 +6
Sung Kang 76-71_147 +7
Andrew Landry 70-77_147 +7
Ryan Armour 76-71_147 +7
Henrik Stenson 72-75_147 +7
Luke Donald 74-73_147 +7
Matthew NeSmith 77-71_148 +8
Patrick Rodgers 73-75_148 +8
Sam Fidone 74-74_148 +8
Alex Noren 79-69_148 +8
Pat Perez 69-79_148 +8
Phil Mickelson 76-73_149 +9
Tyler Duncan 77-72_149 +9
Bo Van Pelt 74-75_149 +9
Sam Ryder 79-70_149 +9
Ted Potter, Jr. 75-74_149 +9
Jason Dufner 73-76_149 +9
Adam Schenk 75-75_150 +10
Kyle Hogan 81-69_150 +10
David Hearn 73-77_150 +10
Hunter Mahan 77-73_150 +10
Martin Trainer 70-80_150 +10
Camilo Villegas 74-77_151 +11
Bronson Burgoon 79-72_151 +11
Tom Lewis 71-80_151 +11
D.A. Points 77-74_151 +11
Branden Grace 71-80_151 +11
Danny Lee 74-77_151 +11
Ben Willman 80-73_153 +13
Keith Mitchell 78-76_154 +14
Jimmy Walker 77-78_155 +15
Beau Hossler 75-82_157 +17
Beau Hossler 85-72_157 +17
|Did Not Finish
SCORE THRU
Charl Schwartzel +2 17
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments