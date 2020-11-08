PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
|Final Round
Carlos Ortiz (500), $1,260,000 67-68-67-65_267 -13
Dustin Johnson (245), $623,000 72-66-66-65_269 -11
Hideki Matsuyama (245), $623,000 70-70-66-63_269 -11
Talor Gooch (135), $343,000 68-69-71-63_271 -9
Brooks Koepka (105), $270,375 72-70-65-65_272 -8
Sepp Straka (105), $270,375 68-69-66-69_272 -8
Sam Burns (83), $212,625 68-65-68-72_273 -7
Jason Day (83), $212,625 67-68-67-71_273 -7
Tyrrell Hatton (83), $212,625 71-70-67-65_273 -7
Mackenzie Hughes (83), $212,625 70-72-68-63_273 -7
Patton Kizzire (63), $155,750 69-67-70-68_274 -6
Adam Long (63), $155,750 68-70-69-67_274 -6
Shane Lowry (63), $155,750 69-69-68-68_274 -6
Aaron Wise (63), $155,750 70-66-69-69_274 -6
Viktor Hovland (51), $113,750 70-69-68-68_275 -5
Russell Knox (51), $113,750 69-71-67-68_275 -5
Francesco Molinari (51), $113,750 70-68-71-66_275 -5
Michael Thompson (51), $113,750 67-72-67-69_275 -5
Harold Varner III (51), $113,750 67-71-72-65_275 -5
Maverick McNealy (42), $82,600 71-71-67-67_276 -4
J.T. Poston (42), $82,600 70-67-70-69_276 -4
Dawie van der Walt, $82,600 70-66-69-71_276 -4
Erik van Rooyen (42), $82,600 71-69-69-67_276 -4
Scott Brown (34), $58,450 69-68-72-68_277 -3
Corey Conners (34), $58,450 69-67-73-68_277 -3
Austin Cook (34), $58,450 71-72-68-66_277 -3
Tony Finau (34), $58,450 69-69-68-71_277 -3
Brian Harman (34), $58,450 71-69-72-65_277 -3
Russell Henley (28), $47,950 69-72-69-68_278 -2
Charley Hoffman (28), $47,950 71-69-71-67_278 -2
Cameron Tringale (28), $47,950 70-70-69-69_278 -2
Padraig Harrington (22), $39,083 71-68-71-69_279 -1
Scott Piercy (22), $39,083 68-74-69-68_279 -1
Fabián Gómez (22), $39,083 70-69-69-71_279 -1
Troy Merritt (22), $39,083 74-68-69-68_279 -1
Scottie Scheffler (22), $39,083 67-75-72-65_279 -1
Adam Scott (22), $39,083 68-69-74-68_279 -1
Erik Barnes, $29,750 71-72-73-64_280 E
Will Gordon (16), $29,750 76-67-65-72_280 E
Justin Harding, $29,750 72-68-72-68_280 E
Satoshi Kodaira (16), $29,750 70-69-72-69_280 E
Nate Lashley (16), $29,750 73-68-69-70_280 E
Denny McCarthy (16), $29,750 69-72-69-70_280 E
Chris Kirk (11), $22,750 73-68-74-66_281 +1
Graeme McDowell (11), $22,750 69-73-69-70_281 +1
Brandt Snedeker (11), $22,750 65-71-76-69_281 +1
Jhonattan Vegas (11), $22,750 73-70-68-70_281 +1
Max Homa (9), $19,040 74-68-69-71_282 +2
John Huh (9), $19,040 73-69-69-71_282 +2
Greg Chalmers (7), $16,888 68-73-72-70_283 +3
Brice Garnett (7), $16,888 74-68-72-69_283 +3
James Hahn (7), $16,888 71-71-73-68_283 +3
Mark Hubbard (7), $16,888 69-71-72-71_283 +3
Sungjae Im (7), $16,888 74-69-73-67_283 +3
Zach Johnson (7), $16,888 73-70-69-71_283 +3
Isaiah Salinda, $16,888 71-69-75-68_283 +3
Brian Stuard (7), $16,888 73-69-69-72_283 +3
Lanto Griffin (5), $15,890 72-71-71-70_284 +4
Kramer Hickok (5), $15,890 75-68-68-73_284 +4
C.T. Pan (5), $15,890 72-69-73-70_284 +4
Kevin Chappell (5), $15,540 70-71-72-72_285 +5
Doc Redman (5), $15,540 71-70-73-71_285 +5
Matt Jones (4), $15,330 69-72-77-68_286 +6
Jamie Lovemark (4), $15,120 73-69-70-75_287 +7
Kristoffer Ventura (4), $15,120 69-69-76-73_287 +7
Scott Harrington (4), $14,840 70-72-74-73_289 +9
Sean O’Hair (4), $14,840 71-69-75-74_289 +9
Cameron Davis (3), $14,630 67-76-77-75_295 +15
