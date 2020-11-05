PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|THURSDAY
|At Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
|First Round Suspended for Darkness (nine players DNF)
Brandt Snedeker 32-33_065 -5
Cameron Davis 31-36_067 -3
Michael Thompson 32-35_067 -3
Scottie Scheffler 32-35_067 -3
Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.
Harold Varner III 31-36_067 -3
Carlos Ortiz 32-35_067 -3
Jason Day 30-37_067 -3
Adam Long 33-35_068 -2
Kevin Streelman 35-33_068 -2
Sam Burns 35-33_068 -2
Talor Gooch 34-34_068 -2
Sepp Straka 32-36_068 -2
Scott Piercy 34-34_068 -2
Adam Scott 31-37_068 -2
Greg Chalmers 35-33_068 -2
Matt Jones 35-34_069 -1
Russell Henley 35-34_069 -1
Denny McCarthy 34-35_069 -1
Shane Lowry 35-34_069 -1
Tony Finau 35-34_069 -1
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Corey Conners 34-35_069 -1
Patton Kizzire 33-36_069 -1
Pat Perez 34-35_069 -1
Mark Hubbard 34-35_069 -1
Graeme McDowell 35-34_069 -1
Russell Knox 34-35_069 -1
Scott Brown 34-35_069 -1
Dylan Frittelli 36-34_070 E
Hideki Matsuyama 36-34_070 E
Fabián Gómez 35-35_070 E
J.T. Poston 33-37_070 E
Martin Trainer 36-34_070 E
Satoshi Kodaira 36-34_070 E
Aaron Wise 35-35_070 E
Scott Harrington 33-37_070 E
Keegan Bradley 36-34_070 E
Viktor Hovland 36-34_070 E
Mackenzie Hughes 32-38_070 E
Francesco Molinari 33-37_070 E
Kevin Chappell 35-35_070 E
Andrew Landry 33-37_070 E
Cameron Tringale 33-37_070 E
Charley Hoffman 35-36_071 +1
Si Woo Kim 34-37_071 +1
Hudson Swafford 33-38_071 +1
Austin Cook 36-35_071 +1
Padraig Harrington 34-37_071 +1
Sean O’Hair 37-34_071 +1
James Hahn 35-36_071 +1
Maverick McNealy 36-35_071 +1
Erik Barnes 34-37_071 +1
Doc Redman 32-39_071 +1
Brian Harman 35-36_071 +1
Erik van Rooyen 36-35_071 +1
Luke List 33-38_071 +1
Tom Lewis 36-35_071 +1
Tyrrell Hatton 37-34_071 +1
Branden Grace 35-36_071 +1
Henrik Stenson 37-35_072 +2
Lanto Griffin 34-38_072 +2
Brooks Koepka 36-36_072 +2
Stewart Cink 37-35_072 +2
Martin Laird 35-37_072 +2
Charl Schwartzel 34-38_072 +2
Robby Shelton 35-37_072 +2
Kelly Kraft 35-37_072 +2
Dustin Johnson 34-38_072 +2
C.T. Pan 34-38_072 +2
David Hearn 34-39_073 +3
Jhonattan Vegas 35-38_073 +3
Lucas Glover 34-39_073 +3
Jordan Spieth 33-40_073 +3
Nate Lashley 36-37_073 +3
Jason Dufner 37-36_073 +3
Tom Hoge 34-39_073 +3
Vaughn Taylor 33-40_073 +3
John Huh 37-36_073 +3
Jamie Lovemark 34-39_073 +3
Chris Kirk 37-36_073 +3
Brian Stuard 37-36_073 +3
Zach Johnson 34-39_073 +3
Danny Lee 34-40_074 +4
Ollie Schniederjans 35-39_074 +4
Sergio Garcia 37-37_074 +4
Luke Donald 35-39_074 +4
Scott Stallings 36-38_074 +4
Camilo Villegas 36-38_074 +4
Max Homa 36-38_074 +4
Sungjae Im 35-39_074 +4
Brice Garnett 36-38_074 +4
Kevin Stadler 35-39_074 +4
Troy Merritt 37-37_074 +4
Bo Van Pelt 36-38_074 +4
Henrik Norlander 40-35_075 +5
Beau Hossler 37-38_075 +5
Kramer Hickok 35-40_075 +5
Andrew Putnam 39-36_075 +5
Michael Kim 34-41_075 +5
Ted Potter, Jr. 38-37_075 +5
Wyndham Clark 36-39_075 +5
Kevin Tway 35-40_075 +5
Adam Schenk 35-40_075 +5
Emiliano Grillo 37-38_075 +5
Xinjun Zhang 37-39_076 +6
Bo Hoag 35-41_076 +6
Sung Kang 36-40_076 +6
Phil Mickelson 39-37_076 +6
Ryan Armour 38-38_076 +6
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-40_076 +6
Graham DeLaet 37-39_076 +6
Hunter Mahan 39-38_077 +7
Lee Westwood 38-39_077 +7
D.A. Points 36-41_077 +7
Jimmy Walker 36-41_077 +7
Danny Willett 40-37_077 +7
Tyler Duncan 38-39_077 +7
Matthew NeSmith 35-42_077 +7
Keith Mitchell 42-36_078 +8
Sam Ryder 36-43_079 +9
Alex Noren 36-43_079 +9
Bronson Burgoon 39-40_079 +9
Grayson Murray 39-46_085 +15
|Did not finish First Round
Kristoffer Ventura
Justin Harding
Dawie van der Walt
Isaiah Salinda
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Fidone
Will Gordon
Ben Willman
Kyle Hogan
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments