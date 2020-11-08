PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
|Final Round
Carlos Ortiz (500), $1,260,000 67-68-67-65_267
Dustin Johnson (245), $623,000 72-66-66-65_269
Hideki Matsuyama (245), $623,000 70-70-66-63_269
Talor Gooch (135), $343,000 68-69-71-63_271
Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.
Brooks Koepka (105), $270,375 72-70-65-65_272
Sepp Straka (105), $270,375 68-69-66-69_272
Sam Burns (83), $212,625 68-65-68-72_273
Jason Day (83), $212,625 67-68-67-71_273
Tyrrell Hatton (83), $212,625 71-70-67-65_273
Mackenzie Hughes (83), $212,625 70-72-68-63_273
Patton Kizzire (63), $155,750 69-67-70-68_274
Adam Long (63), $155,750 68-70-69-67_274
Shane Lowry (63), $155,750 69-69-68-68_274
Aaron Wise (63), $155,750 70-66-69-69_274
Viktor Hovland (51), $113,750 70-69-68-68_275
Russell Knox (51), $113,750 69-71-67-68_275
Francesco Molinari (51), $113,750 70-68-71-66_275
Michael Thompson (51), $113,750 67-72-67-69_275
Harold Varner III (51), $113,750 67-71-72-65_275
Maverick McNealy (42), $82,600 71-71-67-67_276
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
J.T. Poston (42), $82,600 70-67-70-69_276
Dawie van der Walt, $82,600 70-66-69-71_276
Erik van Rooyen (42), $82,600 71-69-69-67_276
Scott Brown (34), $58,450 69-68-72-68_277
Corey Conners (34), $58,450 69-67-73-68_277
Austin Cook (34), $58,450 71-72-68-66_277
Tony Finau (34), $58,450 69-69-68-71_277
Brian Harman (34), $58,450 71-69-72-65_277
Russell Henley (28), $47,950 69-72-69-68_278
Charley Hoffman (28), $47,950 71-69-71-67_278
Cameron Tringale (28), $47,950 70-70-69-69_278
Padraig Harrington (22), $39,083 71-68-71-69_279
Scott Piercy (22), $39,083 68-74-69-68_279
Fabián Gómez (22), $39,083 70-69-69-71_279
Troy Merritt (22), $39,083 74-68-69-68_279
Scottie Scheffler (22), $39,083 67-75-72-65_279
Adam Scott (22), $39,083 68-69-74-68_279
Erik Barnes, $29,750 71-72-73-64_280
Will Gordon (16), $29,750 76-67-65-72_280
Justin Harding, $29,750 72-68-72-68_280
Satoshi Kodaira (16), $29,750 70-69-72-69_280
Nate Lashley (16), $29,750 73-68-69-70_280
Denny McCarthy (16), $29,750 69-72-69-70_280
Chris Kirk (11), $22,750 73-68-74-66_281
Graeme McDowell (11), $22,750 69-73-69-70_281
Brandt Snedeker (11), $22,750 65-71-76-69_281
Jhonattan Vegas (11), $22,750 73-70-68-70_281
Max Homa (9), $19,040 74-68-69-71_282
John Huh (9), $19,040 73-69-69-71_282
Greg Chalmers (7), $16,888 68-73-72-70_283
Brice Garnett (7), $16,888 74-68-72-69_283
James Hahn (7), $16,888 71-71-73-68_283
Mark Hubbard (7), $16,888 69-71-72-71_283
Sungjae Im (7), $16,888 74-69-73-67_283
Zach Johnson (7), $16,888 73-70-69-71_283
Isaiah Salinda, $16,888 71-69-75-68_283
Brian Stuard (7), $16,888 73-69-69-72_283
Lanto Griffin (5), $15,890 72-71-71-70_284
Kramer Hickok (5), $15,890 75-68-68-73_284
C.T. Pan (5), $15,890 72-69-73-70_284
Kevin Chappell (5), $15,540 70-71-72-72_285
Doc Redman (5), $15,540 71-70-73-71_285
Matt Jones (4), $15,330 69-72-77-68_286
Jamie Lovemark (4), $15,120 73-69-70-75_287
Kristoffer Ventura (4), $15,120 69-69-76-73_287
Scott Harrington (4), $14,840 70-72-74-73_289
Sean O’Hair (4), $14,840 71-69-75-74_289
Cameron Davis (3), $14,630 67-76-77-75_295
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments