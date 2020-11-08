On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Scores

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 4:15 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
Final Round

Carlos Ortiz (500), $1,260,000 67-68-67-65_267

Dustin Johnson (245), $623,000 72-66-66-65_269

Hideki Matsuyama (245), $623,000 70-70-66-63_269

Talor Gooch (135), $343,000 68-69-71-63_271

Brooks Koepka (105), $270,375 72-70-65-65_272

Sepp Straka (105), $270,375 68-69-66-69_272

Sam Burns (83), $212,625 68-65-68-72_273

Jason Day (83), $212,625 67-68-67-71_273

Tyrrell Hatton (83), $212,625 71-70-67-65_273

Mackenzie Hughes (83), $212,625 70-72-68-63_273

Patton Kizzire (63), $155,750 69-67-70-68_274

Adam Long (63), $155,750 68-70-69-67_274

Shane Lowry (63), $155,750 69-69-68-68_274

Aaron Wise (63), $155,750 70-66-69-69_274

Viktor Hovland (51), $113,750 70-69-68-68_275

Russell Knox (51), $113,750 69-71-67-68_275

Francesco Molinari (51), $113,750 70-68-71-66_275

Michael Thompson (51), $113,750 67-72-67-69_275

Harold Varner III (51), $113,750 67-71-72-65_275

Maverick McNealy (42), $82,600 71-71-67-67_276

J.T. Poston (42), $82,600 70-67-70-69_276

Dawie van der Walt, $82,600 70-66-69-71_276

Erik van Rooyen (42), $82,600 71-69-69-67_276

Scott Brown (34), $58,450 69-68-72-68_277

Corey Conners (34), $58,450 69-67-73-68_277

Austin Cook (34), $58,450 71-72-68-66_277

Tony Finau (34), $58,450 69-69-68-71_277

Brian Harman (34), $58,450 71-69-72-65_277

Russell Henley (28), $47,950 69-72-69-68_278

Charley Hoffman (28), $47,950 71-69-71-67_278

Cameron Tringale (28), $47,950 70-70-69-69_278

Padraig Harrington (22), $39,083 71-68-71-69_279

Scott Piercy (22), $39,083 68-74-69-68_279

Fabián Gómez (22), $39,083 70-69-69-71_279

Troy Merritt (22), $39,083 74-68-69-68_279

Scottie Scheffler (22), $39,083 67-75-72-65_279

Adam Scott (22), $39,083 68-69-74-68_279

Erik Barnes, $29,750 71-72-73-64_280

Will Gordon (16), $29,750 76-67-65-72_280

Justin Harding, $29,750 72-68-72-68_280

Satoshi Kodaira (16), $29,750 70-69-72-69_280

Nate Lashley (16), $29,750 73-68-69-70_280

Denny McCarthy (16), $29,750 69-72-69-70_280

Chris Kirk (11), $22,750 73-68-74-66_281

Graeme McDowell (11), $22,750 69-73-69-70_281

Brandt Snedeker (11), $22,750 65-71-76-69_281

Jhonattan Vegas (11), $22,750 73-70-68-70_281

Max Homa (9), $19,040 74-68-69-71_282

John Huh (9), $19,040 73-69-69-71_282

Greg Chalmers (7), $16,888 68-73-72-70_283

Brice Garnett (7), $16,888 74-68-72-69_283

James Hahn (7), $16,888 71-71-73-68_283

Mark Hubbard (7), $16,888 69-71-72-71_283

Sungjae Im (7), $16,888 74-69-73-67_283

Zach Johnson (7), $16,888 73-70-69-71_283

Isaiah Salinda, $16,888 71-69-75-68_283

Brian Stuard (7), $16,888 73-69-69-72_283

Lanto Griffin (5), $15,890 72-71-71-70_284

Kramer Hickok (5), $15,890 75-68-68-73_284

C.T. Pan (5), $15,890 72-69-73-70_284

Kevin Chappell (5), $15,540 70-71-72-72_285

Doc Redman (5), $15,540 71-70-73-71_285

Matt Jones (4), $15,330 69-72-77-68_286

Jamie Lovemark (4), $15,120 73-69-70-75_287

Kristoffer Ventura (4), $15,120 69-69-76-73_287

Scott Harrington (4), $14,840 70-72-74-73_289

Sean O’Hair (4), $14,840 71-69-75-74_289

Cameron Davis (3), $14,630 67-76-77-75_295

