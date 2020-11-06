PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|FRIDAY
|At Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
|Second Round Suspended due to darkness
Sam Burns 68-65_133
Jason Day 67-68_135
Carlos Ortiz 67-68_135
Brandt Snedeker 65-71_136
Dawie van der Walt 70-66_136
Corey Conners 69-67_136
Aaron Wise 70-66_136
Patton Kizzire 69-67_136
Sepp Straka 68-69_137
Talor Gooch 68-69_137
Adam Scott 68-69_137
Scott Brown 69-68_137
J.T. Poston 70-67_137
Dustin Johnson 72-66_138
Francesco Molinari 70-68_138
Kristoffer Ventura 69-69_138
Shane Lowry 69-69_138
Tony Finau 69-69_138
Adam Long 68-70_138
Harold Varner III 67-71_138
Viktor Hovland 70-69_139
Michael Thompson 67-72_139
Fabián Gómez 70-69_139
Satoshi Kodaira 70-69_139
Padraig Harrington 71-68_139
Brian Harman 71-69_140
Erik van Rooyen 71-69_140
Russell Knox 69-71_140
Cameron Tringale 70-70_140
Isaiah Salinda 71-69_140
Justin Harding 72-68_140
Charley Hoffman 71-69_140
Hideki Matsuyama 70-70_140
Sean O’Hair 71-69_140
Mark Hubbard 69-71_140
Doc Redman 71-70_141
Chris Kirk 73-68_141
Tyrrell Hatton 71-70_141
Greg Chalmers 68-73_141
C.T. Pan 72-69_141
Kevin Chappell 70-71_141
Russell Henley 69-72_141
Matt Jones 69-72_141
Denny McCarthy 69-72_141
Nate Lashley 73-68_141
Jamie Lovemark 73-69_142
Scott Harrington 70-72_142
Brian Stuard 73-69_142
Max Homa 74-68_142
Scott Piercy 68-74_142
Brice Garnett 74-68_142
Graeme McDowell 69-73_142
Mackenzie Hughes 70-72_142
Troy Merritt 74-68_142
Brooks Koepka 72-70_142
James Hahn 71-71_142
Scottie Scheffler 67-75_142
John Huh 73-69_142
Maverick McNealy 71-71_142
Zach Johnson 73-70_143
Sungjae Im 74-69_143
Will Gordon 76-67_143
Cameron Davis 67-76_143
Jhonattan Vegas 73-70_143
Kramer Hickok 75-68_143
Lanto Griffin 72-71_143
Austin Cook 71-72_143
Erik Barnes 71-72_143
|Missed Cut
Robby Shelton 72-72_144
Wyndham Clark 75-69_144
Henrik Norlander 75-69_144
Lucas Glover 73-71_144
Xinjun Zhang 76-68_144
Dylan Frittelli 70-74_144
Jordan Spieth 73-71_144
Si Woo Kim 71-73_144
Hudson Swafford 71-73_144
Kevin Streelman 68-76_144
Scott Stallings 74-71_145
Kelly Kraft 72-73_145
Luke List 71-74_145
Keegan Bradley 70-75_145
Kevin Stadler 74-71_145
Emiliano Grillo 75-70_145
Ollie Schniederjans 74-71_145
Andrew Putnam 75-70_145
Sergio Garcia 74-71_145
Vaughn Taylor 73-72_145
Tom Hoge 73-72_145
Kevin Tway 75-71_146
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 76-70_146
Bo Hoag 76-70_146
Michael Kim 75-71_146
Stewart Cink 72-74_146
Martin Laird 72-74_146
Lee Westwood 77-69_146
Sung Kang 76-71_147
Andrew Landry 70-77_147
Ryan Armour 76-71_147
Henrik Stenson 72-75_147
Luke Donald 74-73_147
Matthew NeSmith 77-71_148
Patrick Rodgers 73-75_148
Sam Fidone 74-74_148
Alex Noren 79-69_148
Pat Perez 69-79_148
Phil Mickelson 76-73_149
Tyler Duncan 77-72_149
Bo Van Pelt 74-75_149
Sam Ryder 79-70_149
Ted Potter, Jr. 75-74_149
Jason Dufner 73-76_149
Adam Schenk 75-75_150
Kyle Hogan 81-69_150
David Hearn 73-77_150
Hunter Mahan 77-73_150
Martin Trainer 70-80_150
Camilo Villegas 74-77_151
Bronson Burgoon 79-72_151
Tom Lewis 71-80_151
D.A. Points 77-74_151
Branden Grace 71-80_151
Danny Lee 74-77_151
Ben Willman 80-73_153
Keith Mitchell 78-76_154
Jimmy Walker 77-78_155
Beau Hossler 75-82_157
Beau Hossler 85-72_157
|Did Not Finish Round
SCORE THRU
Charl Schwartzel +2 17
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Sam Burns -7 18
Jason Day -5 18
Carlos Ortiz -5 18
Brandt Snedeker -4 18
Dawie van der Walt -4 18
Corey Conners -4 18
Aaron Wise -4 18
Patton Kizzire -4 18
