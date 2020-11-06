On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Scores

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 7:36 pm
2 min read
      
FRIDAY
At Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
Second Round Suspended due to darkness

Sam Burns 68-65_133

Jason Day 67-68_135

Carlos Ortiz 67-68_135

Brandt Snedeker 65-71_136

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

Dawie van der Walt 70-66_136

Corey Conners 69-67_136

Aaron Wise 70-66_136

Patton Kizzire 69-67_136

Sepp Straka 68-69_137

Talor Gooch 68-69_137

Adam Scott 68-69_137

Scott Brown 69-68_137

        Read more Sports News news.

J.T. Poston 70-67_137

Dustin Johnson 72-66_138

Francesco Molinari 70-68_138

Kristoffer Ventura 69-69_138

Shane Lowry 69-69_138

Tony Finau 69-69_138

Adam Long 68-70_138

Harold Varner III 67-71_138

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Viktor Hovland 70-69_139

Michael Thompson 67-72_139

Fabián Gómez 70-69_139

Satoshi Kodaira 70-69_139

Padraig Harrington 71-68_139

Brian Harman 71-69_140

Erik van Rooyen 71-69_140

Russell Knox 69-71_140

Cameron Tringale 70-70_140

Isaiah Salinda 71-69_140

Justin Harding 72-68_140

Charley Hoffman 71-69_140

Hideki Matsuyama 70-70_140

Sean O’Hair 71-69_140

Mark Hubbard 69-71_140

Doc Redman 71-70_141

Chris Kirk 73-68_141

Tyrrell Hatton 71-70_141

Greg Chalmers 68-73_141

C.T. Pan 72-69_141

Kevin Chappell 70-71_141

Russell Henley 69-72_141

Matt Jones 69-72_141

Denny McCarthy 69-72_141

Nate Lashley 73-68_141

Jamie Lovemark 73-69_142

Scott Harrington 70-72_142

Brian Stuard 73-69_142

Max Homa 74-68_142

Scott Piercy 68-74_142

Brice Garnett 74-68_142

Graeme McDowell 69-73_142

Mackenzie Hughes 70-72_142

Troy Merritt 74-68_142

Brooks Koepka 72-70_142

James Hahn 71-71_142

Scottie Scheffler 67-75_142

John Huh 73-69_142

Maverick McNealy 71-71_142

Zach Johnson 73-70_143

Sungjae Im 74-69_143

Will Gordon 76-67_143

Cameron Davis 67-76_143

Jhonattan Vegas 73-70_143

Kramer Hickok 75-68_143

Lanto Griffin 72-71_143

Austin Cook 71-72_143

Erik Barnes 71-72_143

Missed Cut

Robby Shelton 72-72_144

Wyndham Clark 75-69_144

Henrik Norlander 75-69_144

Lucas Glover 73-71_144

Xinjun Zhang 76-68_144

Dylan Frittelli 70-74_144

Jordan Spieth 73-71_144

Si Woo Kim 71-73_144

Hudson Swafford 71-73_144

Kevin Streelman 68-76_144

Scott Stallings 74-71_145

Kelly Kraft 72-73_145

Luke List 71-74_145

Keegan Bradley 70-75_145

Kevin Stadler 74-71_145

Emiliano Grillo 75-70_145

Ollie Schniederjans 74-71_145

Andrew Putnam 75-70_145

Sergio Garcia 74-71_145

Vaughn Taylor 73-72_145

Tom Hoge 73-72_145

Kevin Tway 75-71_146

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 76-70_146

Bo Hoag 76-70_146

Michael Kim 75-71_146

Stewart Cink 72-74_146

Martin Laird 72-74_146

Lee Westwood 77-69_146

Sung Kang 76-71_147

Andrew Landry 70-77_147

Ryan Armour 76-71_147

Henrik Stenson 72-75_147

Luke Donald 74-73_147

Matthew NeSmith 77-71_148

Patrick Rodgers 73-75_148

Sam Fidone 74-74_148

Alex Noren 79-69_148

Pat Perez 69-79_148

Phil Mickelson 76-73_149

Tyler Duncan 77-72_149

Bo Van Pelt 74-75_149

Sam Ryder 79-70_149

Ted Potter, Jr. 75-74_149

Jason Dufner 73-76_149

Adam Schenk 75-75_150

Kyle Hogan 81-69_150

David Hearn 73-77_150

Hunter Mahan 77-73_150

Martin Trainer 70-80_150

Camilo Villegas 74-77_151

Bronson Burgoon 79-72_151

Tom Lewis 71-80_151

D.A. Points 77-74_151

Branden Grace 71-80_151

Danny Lee 74-77_151

Ben Willman 80-73_153

Keith Mitchell 78-76_154

Jimmy Walker 77-78_155

Beau Hossler 75-82_157

Beau Hossler 85-72_157

Did Not Finish Round

SCORE  THRU

Charl Schwartzel +2    17

Leaderboard at time of suspension

SCORE  THRU

Sam Burns -7    18

Jason Day -5    18

Carlos Ortiz -5    18

Brandt Snedeker -4    18

Dawie van der Walt -4    18

Corey Conners -4    18

Aaron Wise -4    18

Patton Kizzire -4    18

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta