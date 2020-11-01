Trending:
Philadelphia 23, Dallas 9

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 11:36 pm
Dallas 3 6 0 0 9
Philadelphia 7 0 8 8 23

First Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 49, 10:11.

Phi_Reagor 2 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), :02.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 49, 9:46.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 59, :06.

Third Quarter

Phi_Fulgham 9 pass from Wentz (Reagor pass from Wentz), 1:54.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_McLeod 53 fumble return (run failed), 5:18.

Phi_safety, 3:55.

A_0.

___

Dal Phi
First downs 21 18
Total Net Yards 265 222
Rushes-yards 35-133 26-119
Passing 132 103
Punt Returns 1-4 2-22
Kickoff Returns 3-49 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 2-33 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-40-0 16-28-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-48 4-29
Punts 3-39.0 2-41.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 3-2
Penalties-Yards 7-68 4-28
Time of Possession 32:50 27:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 19-63, Pollard 7-40, DiNucci 5-22, Lamb 1-19, Jones 1-0, C.Wilson 2-(minus 11). Philadelphia, Scott 15-70, Clement 5-24, Wentz 4-17, Reagor 1-6, Ward 1-2.

PASSING_Dallas, DiNucci 21-40-0-180. Philadelphia, Wentz 15-27-2-123, Hurts 1-1-0-9.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Gallup 7-61, Schultz 6-53, Lamb 4-27, Pollard 2-24, Elliott 1-10, Cooper 1-5. Philadelphia, Fulgham 6-78, Reagor 3-16, Ward 3-10, Scott 2-9, Goedert 1-15, Clement 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 52.

