Pistons trade Bradley to 76ers for Zhaire Smith

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 7:57 pm
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have traded center Tony Bradley to Philadelphia for guard Zhaire Smith.

The Pistons announced the deal with the 76ers on Monday. Detroit acquired Bradley in a recent trade with Utah.

Bradley appeared in a career-high 58 games last season, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Smith was a first-round draft pick in 2018 by Phoenix and was dealt to Philadelphia. He played in 13 games over the past two seasons for the 76ers, averaging 3.7 points.

