Pittsburgh 24, Dallas 19

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 7:46 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh 0 9 0 15 24
Dallas 3 10 6 0 19

First Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 38, 3:55.

Second Quarter

Dal_Lamb 20 pass from Gilbert (Zuerlein kick), 7:45.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 44, 3:46.

Pit_Washington 17 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 1:10.

Pit_FG Boswell 59, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 45, 10:17.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 39, 2:13.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Smith-Schuster 31 pass from Roethlisberger (kick blocked), 14:51.

Pit_FG Boswell 43, 7:11.

Pit_Ebron 8 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 2:14.

A_31,700.

___

Pit Dal
First downs 20 19
Total Net Yards 355 364
Rushes-yards 18-46 31-144
Passing 309 220
Punt Returns 1-0 3-82
Kickoff Returns 1-29 2-87
Interceptions Ret. 1-7 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 31-45-0 21-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-23
Punts 4-50.8 2-39.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-16 7-70
Time of Possession 26:36 33:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 9-22, Roethlisberger 1-8, McFarland 3-7, Claypool 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Snell 3-1. Dallas, Pollard 9-57, Elliott 18-51, Gilbert 3-28, Cooper 1-8.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-42-0-306, Rudolph 2-3-0-3. Dallas, Gilbert 21-38-1-243.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Claypool 8-69, Smith-Schuster 6-93, Johnson 6-77, Ebron 3-22, McCloud 2-16, McFarland 2-15, Conner 2-(minus 2), Washington 1-17, McDonald 1-2. Dallas, Cooper 5-67, Lamb 4-71, Schultz 4-48, Gallup 3-36, Elliott 2-18, C.Wilson 1-6, Pollard 1-1, Bell 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 54.

