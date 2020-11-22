Pittsburgh 27, Jacksonville 3

|Pittsburgh
|0
|17
|0
|10
|—
|27
|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
Jac_FG McLaughlin 41, 10:57.
Second Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 44, 10:45.
Pit_Claypool 31 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 7:00.
Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), :44.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 47, 10:21.
Pit_Ebron 20 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 6:40.
A_17,244.
___
|
|Pit
|Jac
|First downs
|23
|14
|Total Net Yards
|373
|206
|Rushes-yards
|27-106
|17-73
|Passing
|267
|133
|Punt Returns
|3-19
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-48
|1-53
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-46-1
|16-37-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-18
|Punts
|5-43.2
|6-54.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-42
|8-105
|Time of Possession
|36:29
|23:31
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 13-89, Snell 7-15, McCloud 1-3, McFarland 3-3, Rudolph 3-(minus 4). Jacksonville, J.Robinson 17-73.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 32-46-1-267. Jacksonville, Luton 16-37-4-151.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 12-111, Claypool 4-59, Ebron 4-36, McCloud 4-20, Smith-Schuster 4-19, Conner 3-10, Washington 1-12. Jacksonville, Chark 4-41, Ozigbo 3-5, Eifert 2-32, Cole 2-26, J.Robinson 2-21, Conley 1-13, Ellefson 1-10, Saubert 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 45.
Comments