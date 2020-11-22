On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Pittsburgh 27, Jacksonville 3

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 4:13 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh 0 17 0 10 27
Jacksonville 3 0 0 0 3

First Quarter

Jac_FG McLaughlin 41, 10:57.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 44, 10:45.

Pit_Claypool 31 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 7:00.

Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), :44.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 47, 10:21.

Pit_Ebron 20 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 6:40.

A_17,244.

___

Pit Jac
First downs 23 14
Total Net Yards 373 206
Rushes-yards 27-106 17-73
Passing 267 133
Punt Returns 3-19 2-10
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 4-48 1-53
Comp-Att-Int 32-46-1 16-37-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-18
Punts 5-43.2 6-54.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-42 8-105
Time of Possession 36:29 23:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 13-89, Snell 7-15, McCloud 1-3, McFarland 3-3, Rudolph 3-(minus 4). Jacksonville, J.Robinson 17-73.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 32-46-1-267. Jacksonville, Luton 16-37-4-151.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 12-111, Claypool 4-59, Ebron 4-36, McCloud 4-20, Smith-Schuster 4-19, Conner 3-10, Washington 1-12. Jacksonville, Chark 4-41, Ozigbo 3-5, Eifert 2-32, Cole 2-26, J.Robinson 2-21, Conley 1-13, Ellefson 1-10, Saubert 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 45.

