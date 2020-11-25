Pittsburgh 72, George Mason 57

GEORGE MASON (0-1)
Jefferson 5-15 5-8 17, Lawhorne 0-3 7-8 7, Doster 1-4 2-4 4, Korpinen 3-16 4-5 10, Jameson 0-3 4-4 4, Stam 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-3 5-6 5, Balzer 0-5 0-0 0, Kaktaite 0-1 0-0 0, Wakefield 1-6 2-4 5, Laumbach 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-60 29-39 57
PITTSBURGH (1-0)
Igbokwe 2-4 0-1 4, Brown 1-1 5-7 7, Everett 6-11 2-2 18, Green 2-7 0-0 4, Harris 5-17 0-0 11, Judkins 3-5 1-2 7, Hayford 1-3 0-0 2, Strother 0-1 0-0 0, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, Exanor 4-9 0-0 9, Hueston 1-4 0-0 2, King 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-69 8-12 72
|George Mason
|5
|14
|12
|26
|—
|57
|Pittsburgh
|14
|23
|26
|9
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_George Mason 4-25 (Jefferson 2-6, Lawhorne 0-2, Korpinen 0-2, Jameson 0-2, Stam 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Balzer 0-4, Kaktaite 0-1, Wakefield 1-4, Laumbach 1-2), Pittsburgh 6-19 (Everett 4-7, Green 0-2, Harris 1-4, Hayford 0-1, Strother 0-1, Exanor 1-4). Assists_George Mason 6 (Korpinen 2), Pittsburgh 16 (Harris 6). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Igbokwe, Hayford. Rebounds_George Mason 43 (Team 5-13), Pittsburgh 53 (King 4-7). Total Fouls_George Mason 16, Pittsburgh 33. Technical Fouls_None. A_500.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments