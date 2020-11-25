On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Pittsburgh 72, George Mason 57

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 4:38 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGE MASON (0-1)

Jefferson 5-15 5-8 17, Lawhorne 0-3 7-8 7, Doster 1-4 2-4 4, Korpinen 3-16 4-5 10, Jameson 0-3 4-4 4, Stam 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-3 5-6 5, Balzer 0-5 0-0 0, Kaktaite 0-1 0-0 0, Wakefield 1-6 2-4 5, Laumbach 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-60 29-39 57

PITTSBURGH (1-0)

Igbokwe 2-4 0-1 4, Brown 1-1 5-7 7, Everett 6-11 2-2 18, Green 2-7 0-0 4, Harris 5-17 0-0 11, Judkins 3-5 1-2 7, Hayford 1-3 0-0 2, Strother 0-1 0-0 0, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, Exanor 4-9 0-0 9, Hueston 1-4 0-0 2, King 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-69 8-12 72

George Mason 5 14 12 26 57
Pittsburgh 14 23 26 9 72

3-Point Goals_George Mason 4-25 (Jefferson 2-6, Lawhorne 0-2, Korpinen 0-2, Jameson 0-2, Stam 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Balzer 0-4, Kaktaite 0-1, Wakefield 1-4, Laumbach 1-2), Pittsburgh 6-19 (Everett 4-7, Green 0-2, Harris 1-4, Hayford 0-1, Strother 0-1, Exanor 1-4). Assists_George Mason 6 (Korpinen 2), Pittsburgh 16 (Harris 6). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Igbokwe, Hayford. Rebounds_George Mason 43 (Team 5-13), Pittsburgh 53 (King 4-7). Total Fouls_George Mason 16, Pittsburgh 33. Technical Fouls_None. A_500.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm