On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Player-coach Wayne Rooney starts with Derby defeat

By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 2:24 pm
< a min read
      

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney’s first game in joint charge of English second-tier club Derby ended in a 1-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

The record scorer for England was one of four members of the Derby coaching staff given control on an interim basis. The others are Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker.

Player-coach Rooney was on the field for the full game against City.

Famara Diedhiou scored the only goal.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Derby parted company with former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu after slipping to last place in the Championship.

Derby is awaiting the completion of a takeover bid led by Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan — a member of the ruling family of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour — before making its next managerial move.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru