Plitt, Huntley lead Ball State over Northern Illinois 31-25

By The Associated Press
November 18, 2020 10:48 pm
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Drew Plitt threw a pair of touchdown passes, Caleb Huntley ran for 103 yards and Ball State beat Northern Illinois 31-25 on Wednesday night.

It was a program record seventh consecutive 100-yard game for Huntley, who carried the ball 25 times including a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Plitt threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Antwan Davis in the first half, and his 7-yarder to Yo’Heinz Tyler stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 28-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Plitt was 17 of 25 for 214 yards passing. Amechi Uzodinma II had a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime for the Cardinals (2-1, 2-1 Mid-American Conference).

Erin Collins’ 3-yard touchdown run pulled Northern Illinois (0-3, 0-3) to 28-22 with about seven minutes to play. Plitt then lead Ball State on a 11-play drive, capped by Jack Knight’s 33-yard field goal with 2:20 remaining.

Ross Bowers was 27-of-40 passing for a season-high 300 yards to lead the Huskies, hitting Tyrice Richie 11 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. Collins finished with 46 yards rushing on eight carries and two touchdowns.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

