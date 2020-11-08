Trending:
Portland 1, Los Angeles FC 1

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 9:00 pm
Portland 0 1 1
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 4, 5th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Villafana, 1 (Valeri), 90th+1.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Los Angeles FC, Kenneth Vermeer, Philip Ejimadu.

Yellow Cards_Blessing, Los Angeles FC, 27th; Valeri, Portland, 31st; Torres, Los Angeles FC, 63rd; Asprilla, Portland, 81st; Mabiala, Portland, 90th+2.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Diego Blas, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

___

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Chris Duvall (Marco Farfan, 77th), Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic; Yimmi Chara, Cristhian Paredes (Andy Polo, 77th), Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson; Marvin Loria (Dairon Asprilla, 67th), Felipe Mora.

Los Angeles FC_Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon, Jordan Harvey, Jesus Murillo (Dejan Jakovic, 46th), Eddie Segura; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes (Mark Anthony Kaye, 89th); Latif Blessing (Francisco Ginella, 89th), Diego Rossi, Christian Torres (Brian Rodriguez, 76th), Carlos Vela.

