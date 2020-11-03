Portland plays Colorado following shutout win

Colorado Rapids (6-6-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (11-5-5, first in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Vancouver 1-0, Portland plays Colorado.

The Timbers are 10-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 9-2-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The Rapids are 4-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado has given up 21 of its 27 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse leads Portland with eight goals. Jaroslaw Niezgoda has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Cole Bassett has five goals and three assists for Colorado this season. Andre Shinyashiki has four goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 7-1-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Colorado: 4-3-3, averaging two goals, 1.5 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Marvin Loria (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

Colorado: Kortne Ford (injured), Collen Warner (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

