Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Posey’s 3 TDs, 140 yards rushing leads FAU over FIU 38-19

By The Associated Press
November 13, 2020 10:48 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Javion Posey ran for 140 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Florida Atlantic to a 38-19 victory over Florida International on Friday night.

Posey, a redshirt freshman from Greenville, Alabama, also set the program’s single-game yards rushing mark for a quarterback. He had runs of 28 and 36 yards that led to scores, and finished with 117 yards in just the first half.

Posey’s 11-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester and a 5-yarder to Brandon Robinson helped FAU (4-1, 4-1 Conference USA) build a 24-10 halftime lead. He added a 2-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter, and finished 10-of-16 passing for 80 yards.

Malcolm Davidson had a 37-yard touchdown run and James Charles ran for a 32-yard score for the Owls.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

D’vonte Price broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run for FIU (0-4, 0-2). Price carried the ball 26 times for a career-best 178 yards. Max Bortenschlager threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Rivaldo Fairweather with two minutes remaining.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen