Povetkin tests positive for coronavirus, Whyte rematch off

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 10:08 am
LONDON (AP) — Alexander Povetkin’s rematch with Dillian Whyte for the WBC interim heavyweight title was postponed Tuesday after the Russian boxer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight on Nov. 21 in London could not go ahead because of Povetkin’s positive test but it would be rescheduled for January.

“Firstly we want to wish Alexander Povetkin a speedy recovery,” Hearn said in a statement. “This is a challenging time for shows. There will be lots of ups and downs over the next few months. We look forward to the fight happening in late January.”

Povetkin, an Olympic gold medalist with a 36-2-1 pro record, knocked out Whyte (27-2) in their first fight in August. Povetkin’s only losses came when he fought for heavyweight titles against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013 and Anthony Joshua in 2018.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

