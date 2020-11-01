On Air: America in the Morning
Pozuelo scores in 84th, Toronto FC beats Inter Miami 2-1

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 10:22 pm
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Toronto FC beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Sunday night to remain in contention for the Supporters’ Shield as the regular-season champion.

Toronto (13-4-5) moved into a tie with the Philadelphia Union atop the MLS standings, but Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over the Reds.

Toronto and Philadelphia each have a game remaining next Sunday, with Toronto playing at the New York Red Bulls, and Philadelphia hosting New England.

Columbus beat the visiting Union 2-1 on Sunday.

Blaise Matuidi gave Inter Miami (6-13-3) the lead in the 42nd minute. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 55th.

