On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 5:09 pm
< a min read
      
College Football
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
California 2 3 (55½) at UCLA
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PITTSBURGH 10 7 (46) Cincinnati
at DETROIT 4 3 (46) Washington
at CLEVELAND 3 4 (45½) Houston
at GREEN BAY 14 13½ (47½) Jacksonville
Philadelphia 3 4 (44½) at NY GIANTS
Tampa Bay 6 (50½) at CAROLINA
at LAS VEGAS (50½) Denver
at ARIZONA 2 3 (56) Buffalo
at LA RAMS 2 (54½) Seattle
at NEW ORLEANS 10 (49) San Francisco
Baltimore 7 7 (43½) at NEW ENGLAND
at MIAMI 2 (48½) LA Chargers
Monday
Minnesota 1 3 (43) at CHICAGO

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen