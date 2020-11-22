Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Villanova
|13½
|Boston
|College
|Baylor
|6½
|Arizona
|St
|Thursday
|Gonzaga
|2½
|Kansas
|College Football
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at AIR FORCE
|7½
|6½
|(OFF)
|Colorado
|St
|New Mexico
|4½
|4½
|(OFF)
|at
|UTAH
|ST
|Friday
|UCF
|25
|24
|(OFF)
|at
|SOUTH
|FLORIDA
|Notre Dame
|3½
|3½
|(OFF)
|at
|NORTH
|CAROLINA
|at CALIFORNIA
|1
|3
|(OFF)
|Stanford
|Oregon
|16½
|13½
|(OFF)
|at
|OREGON
|ST
|Washington
|8
|9½
|(OFF)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|ST
|at TEXAS
|2½
|2
|(OFF)
|Iowa
|St
|at IOWA
|14½
|14
|(OFF)
|Nebraska
|Wyoming
|13½
|15
|(OFF)
|at
|UNLV
|at UAB
|17
|16½
|(OFF)
|Southern
|Miss
|Cent. Michigan
|4½
|5½
|(OFF)
|at
|E.
|MICHIGAN
|at LIBERTY
|37½
|40
|(OFF)
|UMass
|Saturday
|TCU
|24½
|24
|(OFF)
|at
|KANSAS
|at GEORGIA ST
|1
|1
|(OFF)
|Georgia
|Southern
|at MISSOURI
|2
|2
|(OFF)
|Arkansas
|Georgia
|18½
|19½
|(OFF)
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|at FLORIDA
|20½
|24
|(OFF)
|Kentucky
|SMU
|10½
|11½
|(OFF)
|at
|EAST
|CAROLINA
|at CLEMSON
|26
|26½
|(OFF)
|Pittsburgh
|at WISCONSIN
|20½
|21
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at CHARLOTTE
|PK
|1
|(OFF)
|W
|Kentucky
|Cincinnati
|35
|35½
|(OFF)
|at
|TEMPLE
|Virginia
|9½
|10
|(OFF)
|at
|FLORIDA
|ST
|Louisiana Tech
|4½
|4
|(OFF)
|at
|FIU
|Northwestern
|10½
|11
|(OFF)
|at
|MICHIGAN
|ST
|at MICHIGAN
|4
|3½
|(OFF)
|Penn
|St
|NC State
|14½
|14
|(OFF)
|at
|SYRACUSE
|at GEORGIA TECH
|PK
|PK
|(OFF)
|Duke
|Oklahoma
|10½
|10½
|(OFF)
|at
|WEST
|VIRGINIA
|at INDIANA
|14
|14
|(OFF)
|Maryland
|at PURDUE
|10½
|11
|(OFF)
|Rutgers
|at BUFFALO
|9
|9
|(OFF)
|Kent
|St
|at W MICHIGAN
|17½
|18½
|(OFF)
|N.
|Illinois
|at TOLEDO
|9
|8½
|(OFF)
|Ball
|St
|at OHIO
|24½
|26
|(OFF)
|Bowling
|Green
|Miami (Ohio)
|13½
|14
|(OFF)
|at
|AKRON
|at HOUSTON
|2
|2½
|(OFF)
|Tulsa
|at ARIZONA ST
|6½
|5½
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at BOISE ST
|11½
|11½
|(OFF)
|San
|Jose
|St
|at APPALACHIAN ST
|16½
|16½
|(OFF)
|Troy
|at UCLA
|9
|9½
|(OFF)
|Arizona
|at SOUTHERN CAL
|10½
|13½
|(OFF)
|Colorado
|at UTSA
|5
|4½
|(OFF)
|North
|Texas
|at OKLAHOMA ST
|12½
|11
|(OFF)
|Texas
|Tech
|Ohio State
|29
|28
|(OFF)
|at
|ILLINOIS
|Coastal Carolina
|16
|16½
|(OFF)
|at
|TEXAS
|STATE
|at ARKANSAS ST
|7
|7
|(OFF)
|South
|Alabama
|at ALABAMA
|23½
|24
|(OFF)
|Auburn
|FAU
|6½
|6½
|(OFF)
|at
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|at BAYLOR
|4½
|5
|(OFF)
|Kansas
|St
|at TEXAS A&M
|12½
|11½
|(OFF)
|LSU
|Tennessee
|9
|10
|(OFF)
|at
|VANDERBILT
|at RICE
|8
|9
|(OFF)
|UTEP
|at MISSISSIPPI
|11½
|10
|(OFF)
|Mississippi
|State
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|25½
|25½
|(OFF)
|at
|LOUISIANA-MONROE
|Nevada
|7
|6½
|(OFF)
|at
|HAWAII
|Memphis
|11½
|11
|(OFF)
|at
|NAVY
|Louisville
|1
|1
|(OFF)
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|NFL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TAMPA BAY
|3½
|4½
|(48)
|LA
|Rams
|Thursday
|Houston
|1
|1
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|at DALLAS
|PK
|PK
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at PITTSBURGH
|3
|3
|(OFF)
|Baltimore
|Sunday
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|(OFF)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Arizona
|2
|2
|(OFF)
|at
|NEW
|ENGLAND
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|NY
|Giants
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|(OFF)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Carolina
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|4
|4
|(OFF)
|Tennessee
|at BUFFALO
|6
|6
|(OFF)
|LA
|Chargers
|Miami
|7
|7
|(OFF)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|New Orleans
|6½
|6½
|(OFF)
|at
|DENVER
|at LA RAMS
|7
|7
|(OFF)
|San
|Francisco
|Kansas City
|2½
|2½
|(OFF)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|at GREEN BAY
|7½
|7½
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|Nov. 30
|Seattle
|5
|5
|(OFF)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments