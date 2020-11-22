COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Villanova 13½ Boston College Baylor 6½ Arizona St Thursday Gonzaga 2½ Kansas College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at AIR FORCE 7½ 6½ (OFF) Colorado St New Mexico 4½ 4½ (OFF) at UTAH ST Friday UCF 25 24 (OFF) at SOUTH FLORIDA Notre Dame 3½ 3½ (OFF) at NORTH CAROLINA at CALIFORNIA 1 3 (OFF) Stanford Oregon 16½ 13½ (OFF) at OREGON ST Washington 8 9½ (OFF) at WASHINGTON ST at TEXAS 2½ 2 (OFF) Iowa St at IOWA 14½ 14 (OFF) Nebraska Wyoming 13½ 15 (OFF) at UNLV at UAB 17 16½ (OFF) Southern Miss Cent. Michigan 4½ 5½ (OFF) at E. MICHIGAN at LIBERTY 37½ 40 (OFF) UMass Saturday TCU 24½ 24 (OFF) at KANSAS at GEORGIA ST 1 1 (OFF) Georgia Southern at MISSOURI 2 2 (OFF) Arkansas Georgia 18½ 19½ (OFF) at SOUTH CAROLINA at FLORIDA 20½ 24 (OFF) Kentucky SMU 10½ 11½ (OFF) at EAST CAROLINA at CLEMSON 26 26½ (OFF) Pittsburgh at WISCONSIN 20½ 21 (OFF) Minnesota at CHARLOTTE PK 1 (OFF) W Kentucky Cincinnati 35 35½ (OFF) at TEMPLE Virginia 9½ 10 (OFF) at FLORIDA ST Louisiana Tech 4½ 4 (OFF) at FIU Northwestern 10½ 11 (OFF) at MICHIGAN ST at MICHIGAN 4 3½ (OFF) Penn St NC State 14½ 14 (OFF) at SYRACUSE at GEORGIA TECH PK PK (OFF) Duke Oklahoma 10½ 10½ (OFF) at WEST VIRGINIA at INDIANA 14 14 (OFF) Maryland at PURDUE 10½ 11 (OFF) Rutgers at BUFFALO 9 9 (OFF) Kent St at W MICHIGAN 17½ 18½ (OFF) N. Illinois at TOLEDO 9 8½ (OFF) Ball St at OHIO 24½ 26 (OFF) Bowling Green Miami (Ohio) 13½ 14 (OFF) at AKRON at HOUSTON 2 2½ (OFF) Tulsa at ARIZONA ST 6½ 5½ (OFF) Utah at BOISE ST 11½ 11½ (OFF) San Jose St at APPALACHIAN ST 16½ 16½ (OFF) Troy at UCLA 9 9½ (OFF) Arizona at SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (OFF) Colorado at UTSA 5 4½ (OFF) North Texas at OKLAHOMA ST 12½ 11 (OFF) Texas Tech Ohio State 29 28 (OFF) at ILLINOIS Coastal Carolina 16 16½ (OFF) at TEXAS STATE at ARKANSAS ST 7 7 (OFF) South Alabama at ALABAMA 23½ 24 (OFF) Auburn FAU 6½ 6½ (OFF) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at BAYLOR 4½ 5 (OFF) Kansas St at TEXAS A&M 12½ 11½ (OFF) LSU Tennessee 9 10 (OFF) at VANDERBILT at RICE 8 9 (OFF) UTEP at MISSISSIPPI 11½ 10 (OFF) Mississippi State Louisiana-Lafayette 25½ 25½ (OFF) at LOUISIANA-MONROE Nevada 7 6½ (OFF) at HAWAII Memphis 11½ 11 (OFF) at NAVY Louisville 1 1 (OFF) at BOSTON COLLEGE NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 3½ 4½ (48) LA Rams Thursday Houston 1 1 (OFF) at DETROIT at DALLAS PK PK (OFF) Washington at PITTSBURGH 3 3 (OFF) Baltimore Sunday Las Vegas 2 2 (OFF) at ATLANTA Arizona 2 2 (OFF) at NEW ENGLAND at CINCINNATI OFF OFF (OFF) NY Giants Cleveland 7 7 (OFF) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA OFF OFF (OFF) Carolina at INDIANAPOLIS 4 4 (OFF) Tennessee at BUFFALO 6 6 (OFF) LA Chargers Miami 7 7 (OFF) at NY JETS New Orleans 6½ 6½ (OFF) at DENVER at LA RAMS 7 7 (OFF) San Francisco Kansas City 2½ 2½ (OFF) at TAMPA BAY at GREEN BAY 7½ 7½ (OFF) Chicago Nov. 30 Seattle 5 5 (OFF) at PHILADELPHIA

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

