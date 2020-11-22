On Air: Federal News Network program
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Villanova 13½ Boston College
Baylor Arizona St
Thursday
Gonzaga Kansas
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at AIR FORCE (OFF) Colorado St
New Mexico (OFF) at UTAH ST
Friday
UCF 25 24 (OFF) at SOUTH FLORIDA
Notre Dame (OFF) at NORTH CAROLINA
at CALIFORNIA 1 3 (OFF) Stanford
Oregon 16½ 13½ (OFF) at OREGON ST
Washington 8 (OFF) at WASHINGTON ST
at TEXAS 2 (OFF) Iowa St
at IOWA 14½ 14 (OFF) Nebraska
Wyoming 13½ 15 (OFF) at UNLV
at UAB 17 16½ (OFF) Southern Miss
Cent. Michigan (OFF) at E. MICHIGAN
at LIBERTY 37½ 40 (OFF) UMass
Saturday
TCU 24½ 24 (OFF) at KANSAS
at GEORGIA ST 1 1 (OFF) Georgia Southern
at MISSOURI 2 2 (OFF) Arkansas
Georgia 18½ 19½ (OFF) at SOUTH CAROLINA
at FLORIDA 20½ 24 (OFF) Kentucky
SMU 10½ 11½ (OFF) at EAST CAROLINA
at CLEMSON 26 26½ (OFF) Pittsburgh
at WISCONSIN 20½ 21 (OFF) Minnesota
at CHARLOTTE PK 1 (OFF) W Kentucky
Cincinnati 35 35½ (OFF) at TEMPLE
Virginia 10 (OFF) at FLORIDA ST
Louisiana Tech 4 (OFF) at FIU
Northwestern 10½ 11 (OFF) at MICHIGAN ST
at MICHIGAN 4 (OFF) Penn St
NC State 14½ 14 (OFF) at SYRACUSE
at GEORGIA TECH PK PK (OFF) Duke
Oklahoma 10½ 10½ (OFF) at WEST VIRGINIA
at INDIANA 14 14 (OFF) Maryland
at PURDUE 10½ 11 (OFF) Rutgers
at BUFFALO 9 9 (OFF) Kent St
at W MICHIGAN 17½ 18½ (OFF) N. Illinois
at TOLEDO 9 (OFF) Ball St
at OHIO 24½ 26 (OFF) Bowling Green
Miami (Ohio) 13½ 14 (OFF) at AKRON
at HOUSTON 2 (OFF) Tulsa
at ARIZONA ST (OFF) Utah
at BOISE ST 11½ 11½ (OFF) San Jose St
at APPALACHIAN ST 16½ 16½ (OFF) Troy
at UCLA 9 (OFF) Arizona
at SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (OFF) Colorado
at UTSA 5 (OFF) North Texas
at OKLAHOMA ST 12½ 11 (OFF) Texas Tech
Ohio State 29 28 (OFF) at ILLINOIS
Coastal Carolina 16 16½ (OFF) at TEXAS STATE
at ARKANSAS ST 7 7 (OFF) South Alabama
at ALABAMA 23½ 24 (OFF) Auburn
FAU (OFF) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at BAYLOR 5 (OFF) Kansas St
at TEXAS A&M 12½ 11½ (OFF) LSU
Tennessee 9 10 (OFF) at VANDERBILT
at RICE 8 9 (OFF) UTEP
at MISSISSIPPI 11½ 10 (OFF) Mississippi State
Louisiana-Lafayette 25½ 25½ (OFF) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
Nevada 7 (OFF) at HAWAII
Memphis 11½ 11 (OFF) at NAVY
Louisville 1 1 (OFF) at BOSTON COLLEGE
NFL
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TAMPA BAY (48) LA Rams
Thursday
Houston 1 1 (OFF) at DETROIT
at DALLAS PK PK (OFF) Washington
at PITTSBURGH 3 3 (OFF) Baltimore
Sunday
Las Vegas 2 2 (OFF) at ATLANTA
Arizona 2 2 (OFF) at NEW ENGLAND
at CINCINNATI OFF OFF (OFF) NY Giants
Cleveland 7 7 (OFF) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA OFF OFF (OFF) Carolina
at INDIANAPOLIS 4 4 (OFF) Tennessee
at BUFFALO 6 6 (OFF) LA Chargers
Miami 7 7 (OFF) at NY JETS
New Orleans (OFF) at DENVER
at LA RAMS 7 7 (OFF) San Francisco
Kansas City (OFF) at TAMPA BAY
at GREEN BAY (OFF) Chicago
Nov. 30
Seattle 5 5 (OFF) at PHILADELPHIA

