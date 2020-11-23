On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020
< a min read
      
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Villanova 14½ Boston College
Thursday
Gonzaga 4 Kansas
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at AIR FORCE (53½) Colorado St
New Mexico (52) at UTAH ST
Friday
UCF 25 25 (67) at SOUTH FLORIDA
Notre Dame (66) at NORTH CAROLINA
at CALIFORNIA 1 (51½) Stanford
Oregon 16½ 14 (64) at OREGON ST
at TEXAS 2 (57) Iowa St
at IOWA 14½ 13 (51½) Nebraska
Wyoming 13½ 16 (51½) at UNLV
at UAB 17 20 (48) Southern Miss
Cent. Michigan 7 (59½) at E. MICHIGAN
at LIBERTY 37½ 37½ (57½) UMass
Saturday
TCU 24½ 24½ (52½) at KANSAS
Georgia Southern +1 (53½) at GEORGIA ST
Arkansas +2 2 (52½) at MISSOURI
Georgia 18½ 21½ (49) at SOUTH CAROLINA
at FLORIDA 20½ 23½ (58) Kentucky
SMU 10½ 11½ (68) at EAST CAROLINA
at CLEMSON 26 24 (54½) Pittsburgh
at WISCONSIN 20½ 21½ (54½) Minnesota
Cincinnati 35 36 (52) at TEMPLE
Virginia (59) at FLORIDA ST
Northwestern 10½ 13½ (42) at MICHIGAN ST
at MICHIGAN 4 (59½) Penn St
NC State 14½ 14½ (52½) at SYRACUSE
at GEORGIA TECH PK PK (58) Duke
Oklahoma 10½ 11 (55) at WEST VIRGINIA
at INDIANA 14 13½ (61) Maryland
at PURDUE 10½ 12½ (58½) Rutgers
at BUFFALO 9 (65½) Kent St
at W MICHIGAN 17½ 19½ (63½) N. Illinois
at TOLEDO 9 10 (65) Ball St
at OHIO 24½ 25 (55) Bowling Green
Miami (Ohio) 13½ 14½ (53½) at AKRON
at HOUSTON 2 1 (56) Tulsa
at BOISE ST 11½ 11 (57½) San Jose St
at APPALACHIAN ST 16½ 14½ (51) Troy
at UCLA 9 (68) Arizona
at SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (64) Colorado
at UTSA 5 (66½) North Texas
at OKLAHOMA ST 12½ 10½ (55) Texas Tech
Ohio State 29 28 (70½) at ILLINOIS
Coastal Carolina 16 17 (57½) at TEXAS STATE
at ARKANSAS ST 7 (62) South Alabama
at ALABAMA 23½ 24 (61) Auburn
FAU (48) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at BAYLOR (46) Kansas St
at TEXAS A&M 12½ 14 (62½) LSU
Tennessee 9 12 (54½) at VANDERBILT
at RICE 8 11½ (44½) UTEP
at MISSISSIPPI 11½ (66) Mississippi State
Louisiana-Lafayette 25½ 28½ (53½) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
Nevada 7 (58½) at HAWAII
Memphis 11½ 14½ (64) at NAVY
Louisville 1 1 (54½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Sunday
at ARIZONA ST (49) Utah
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Houston 1 (51½) at DETROIT
at DALLAS PK 3 (46½) Washington
at PITTSBURGH 3 (45) Baltimore
Sunday
Las Vegas 2 3 (55½) at ATLANTA
Arizona 2 (49½) at NEW ENGLAND
NY Giants 4 6 (42) at CINCINNATI
Cleveland 7 (48½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA (49½) Carolina
at INDIANAPOLIS 4 (51) Tennessee
at BUFFALO 6 (54) LA Chargers
Miami 7 7 (44½) at NY JETS
New Orleans 6 (44) at DENVERatLARAMS 7 7 (46½) San Francisco
Kansas City 3 (53) at TAMPA BAY
at GREEN BAY (44½) Chicago
Monday
Seattle 5 5 (51) at PHILADELPHIA

