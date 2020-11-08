Quioto’s goal, two assists lift Montreal into postseason

WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored in the 88th minute, and the Montreal Impact clinched a playoff berth with a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Sunday.

The Impact (8-13-2) will be the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. D.C. United (5-12-6) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak with its first victory since a 2-1 win against Inter Miami on Oct. 17.

Quioto took a center from Mason Toye and tapped it in for the game-winner. Victor Wanyama tied it at 2 in the 74th minute off a feed from Quioto.

Donovan Pines gave D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute before Bojan — off an assist from Quioto — evened it four minutes later. Ola Kamara gave D.C. United its last lead in the 33rd.

D.C. United dropped its last two contests.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.