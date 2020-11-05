On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Rangers agree to terms with Ryan Strome on $9M, 2-year deal

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 12:40 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with center Ryan Strome on Thursday, agreeing to terms on a $9 million, two-year contract.

Strome will count $4.5 million against the salary cap through the 2022 season after he and the team got a deal done prior to his arbitration hearing scheduled for later Thursday.

The 27-year-old set a career high last season with 59 points on 18 goals and 41 assists. Strome has 254 points in 491 career regular-season games with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers.

Extending Strome keeps intact the Rangers core that exceeded expectations last season by qualifying for the expanded NHL playoffs.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio area engineer Russell Wahlay awarded the Bronze De Fleury