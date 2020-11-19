Ravens host Titans in rematch of AFC divisional playoff

TENNESSEE (6-3) at BALTIMORE (6-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Titans 3-6; Ravens 4-4-1

SERIES RECORD – Tied 12-12

LAST MEETING – Titans beat Ravens 28-12 on Jan. 11 at Baltimore

LAST WEEK – Titans lost to Colts 34-17; Ravens lost to Patriots 23-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 14, Ravens No. 7

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (6), PASS (24).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (18), PASS (28).

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (2), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (11), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — It’s a rematch of the AFC divisional playoff game, when Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards to help Tennessee upset the No. 1 seeded Ravens. … The Titans are tied with Seattle with three different players with at least six TDs this season. Henry has eight, TE Jonnu Smith seven and WR A.J. Brown six. … Tennessee has the NFL’s fewest turnovers with four. The Titans lead the NFL with a plus-10 turnover differential. … Henry, second in the NFL in rushing with 946 yards, ran for 103 yards in his last game. Henry has five 100-yard rushing games this season. He needs 54 yards rushing for his third straight 1,000-yard season, which would make him the fourth in franchise history, joining Earl Campbell, Eddie George and Chris Johnson. … Henry has at least 18 rushing attempts in 18 consecutive games, the fifth NFL player since 1948 with such a streak. … Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has 20 TD passes, second in franchise history by any player over the first nine games of a season to only George Blanda, who had 21 in 1960 as a Houston Oiler. Tannehill also matched Steve McNair (2003) as the only QBs in team history to have three or fewer interceptions through the first nine games of a season. … The Titans no longer are last in the NFL on third-down defense, having moved up one spot, allowing teams to convert 53.2%. … Baltimore’s NFL-record run of scoring at least 20 points in 31 straight games ended last week. So did its streak of forcing a turnover in 21 successive games. … The Ravens lead the NFL in fewest points allowed per game (18.3), forced fumbles (17) and fumble recoveries (10). … Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 32 straight games, the third-longest streak in NFL history. … Baltimore is 22-5 at home in November under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. Baltimore is 74-26 at home under Harbaugh overall. … Ravens punter Sam Koch has played in 233 straight games, the third-longest streak by an active player. … Baltimore is 25-6 in the regular season with QB Lamar Jackson as the starter, but has lost two of the last three. … In his last 17 starts, Jackson is 14-3 with 39 touchdown passes and six interceptions. … Ravens RB Mark Ingram was limited to 5 yards on five carries last week in his return from a two-week absence with an ankle injury. … Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is 16 for 17 on field goal tries, his only miss a 61-yarder that was wide right. His 90.9% accuracy rate on FG tries is the best in NFL history. … Fantasy tip: Henry is the obvious choice, but Ravens TE Mark Andrews could have a big game because Jackson’s other option at TE, Nick Boyle, was lost for the season with a knee injury against the Patriots.

