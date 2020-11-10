On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ravens sign 37-year-old CB Williams for backfield depth

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 5:49 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens fortified their defensive backfield by signing free agent cornerback Tramon Williams, who hasn’t played since last season.

The 37-year-old Williams played in all 16 games with Green Bay a year ago. He has 13 seasons of NFL experience, most of them with the Packers.

His addition to Baltimore’s 53-man roster Tuesday coincided with cornerback Khalil Dorsey being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated shoulder.

Williams broke into the NFL in 2007 with Green Bay. He played there for eight years before a two-year stint with Cleveland, followed by one season with Arizona in 2017 before a return to the Packers for two more years.

Williams made the Pro Bowl in 2010 after a season in which he had a career-high six interceptions.

Baltimore added Williams following a week in which cornerback Marlon Humphrey was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

