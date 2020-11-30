On Air: Panel Discussions
Real Madrid’s injured Hazard out of Champions League match

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 2:08 pm
MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard is out of Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk because of a right thigh injury.

The club did not say following exams on Monday how long he will be sidelined, but similar injuries usually require a few weeks of recovery time.

The Belgium player was hurt in the home loss to Alavés in the Spanish league on Saturday. He was making only his fifth start of the season after other injury problems.

Coach Zinedine Zidane also won’t be able to count on injured captain Sergio Ramos.

The 13-time European champion needs to beat Shakhtar in Ukraine to secure its spot in the round of 16.

