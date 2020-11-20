On Air: Business of Government Hour
Report: Washington State QB to miss game vs. Stanford

By The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 12:37 pm
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play in Saturday’s game at Stanford, according to a published report Friday.

The Spokesman-Review said de Laura might also miss the Nov. 27 game against Washington if he is placed in a 14-day quarantine.

Sports information director Bill Stevens declined to comment on the report Friday.

Redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz are listed as backups to de Laura on the team’s depth chart. Neither has ever taken a snap in a game for the Cougars (1-1).

De Laura, a freshman from Honolulu, has played well in his first two games as the team’s starting quarterback, throwing for four touchdowns and one interception and rushing for another touchdown. He is the first true freshman to start a season opener in program history.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

