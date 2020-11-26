On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rhode Island faces BC in 2k Empire Classic

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
Rhode Island (0-1) vs. Boston College (0-1)

2k Empire Classic , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and Boston College will meet in the 2k Empire Classic. Boston College lost 76-67 to Villanova in its most recent game, while Rhode Island fell 94-88 against Arizona State in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Rhode Island went 8-4 against schools outside its conference, while Boston College went 6-5 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

