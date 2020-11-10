On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Roma appeal against 3-0 default defeat to Verona rejected

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 11:55 am
< a min read
      

ROME (AP) — Roma’s appeal against a default loss to Hellas Verona was rejected Tuesday by an Italian soccer federation court.

The match — the league opener for both teams — ended in a 0-0 draw on Sept. 19 but Roma was issued a 3-0 loss by Serie A’s disciplinary judge three days later for using an ineligible player.

Midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Roma’s 25-man team list. Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma’s under-22 team like last season.

The FIGC court of appeal ruled Roma’s appeal was “unfounded” and confirmed Verona’s 3-0 victory.

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

Roma is currently fourth in Serie A, three points behind leader AC Milan.

The court also heard Napoli’s appeal against its 3-0 loss and one-point penalty for not showing up for its Serie A match at Juventus because of coronavirus cases. The outcome of that appeal is expected later this week.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday