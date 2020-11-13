On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Roughly two-thirds of NFL stadiums allowing limited fans

By The Associated Press
November 13, 2020 5:36 pm
< a min read
      

Breakdown of NFL teams allowing fans and those not allowing fans, with average attendance and percentage of capacity for teams allowing fans:

NFL TEAMS ALLOWING FANS

Dallas (25,750, 32%), Jacksonville (15,211, 23%), Tampa Bay (12,554, 19%), Miami (11,653, 18%), Kansas City (13,188, 17%), Houston (12,377, 17%), Tennessee (10,698, 16%), Indianapolis (8,658, 14%), Cleveland (8,682, 13%), Cincinnati (8.562, 13%), Philadelphia(asterisk) (7,500, 11%), Atlanta (7,372, 10%), Denver (5,257, 7%), Carolina (5,200, 7%), Pittsburgh (4,984, 7%), Baltimore (4,345, 6%), Washington (3,000, 4%), Arizona (2,700, 4%), New Orleans (1,499, 2%)

TEAMS NOT ALLOWING FANS, SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco, Seattle

TEAMS NOT ALLOWING FANS ALL SEASON

Minnesota, New England

___

(asterisk)-Philadelphia hasn’t announced paid attendance for any game but has said it has been allowing 7,500 to attend since third home game, including media and stadium personnel

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NF

