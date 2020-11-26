On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
S. Alabama faces Mobile

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
Mobile vs. South Alabama (1-0)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars will be taking on the Rams of NAIA school Mobile. South Alabama is coming off a 68-66 win at home over Florida Atlantic in its most recent game.

A YEAR AGO: South Alabama earned the 76-47 win over Mobile when these two teams faced off during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 4-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last year. The Jaguars put up 74.3 points per contest in those eight games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

