San Francisco 61, No. 4 Virginia 60

VIRGINIA (1-1)
Hauser 5-11 0-0 10, Huff 1-2 2-2 4, McKoy 4-8 2-2 11, Clark 1-5 7-10 9, Morsell 2-5 0-0 4, Beekman 5-6 0-0 11, Murphy 0-6 4-4 4, Woldetensae 2-2 0-0 5, Shedrick 0-3 0-0 0, Stattmann 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-51 15-18 60.
SAN FRANCISCO (2-1)
Jurkatamm 3-9 0-0 8, Kane 0-1 0-0 0, Bouyea 8-15 0-0 19, Milstead 0-5 0-0 0, Shabazz 5-11 1-1 14, Ryuny 3-10 1-2 10, Kunen 3-5 0-1 8, Visser 1-1 0-0 2, Hawthorne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 2-4 61.
Halftime_Virginia 24-21. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 3-12 (Beekman 1-1, Woldetensae 1-1, McKoy 1-2, Huff 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Shedrick 0-1, Clark 0-2, Hauser 0-3), San Francisco 13-28 (Shabazz 3-4, Bouyea 3-6, Ryuny 3-10, Kunen 2-2, Jurkatamm 2-4, Hawthorne 0-1, Milstead 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia 31 (Huff 7), San Francisco 31 (Kunen 7). Assists_Virginia 5 (Clark 2), San Francisco 14 (Bouyea 6). Total Fouls_Virginia 12, San Francisco 16.
