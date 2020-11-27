On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

San Francisco 61, No. 4 Virginia 60

By The Associated Press
November 27, 2020 1:29 pm
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA (1-1)

Hauser 5-11 0-0 10, Huff 1-2 2-2 4, McKoy 4-8 2-2 11, Clark 1-5 7-10 9, Morsell 2-5 0-0 4, Beekman 5-6 0-0 11, Murphy 0-6 4-4 4, Woldetensae 2-2 0-0 5, Shedrick 0-3 0-0 0, Stattmann 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-51 15-18 60.

SAN FRANCISCO (2-1)

Jurkatamm 3-9 0-0 8, Kane 0-1 0-0 0, Bouyea 8-15 0-0 19, Milstead 0-5 0-0 0, Shabazz 5-11 1-1 14, Ryuny 3-10 1-2 10, Kunen 3-5 0-1 8, Visser 1-1 0-0 2, Hawthorne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 2-4 61.

Halftime_Virginia 24-21. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 3-12 (Beekman 1-1, Woldetensae 1-1, McKoy 1-2, Huff 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Shedrick 0-1, Clark 0-2, Hauser 0-3), San Francisco 13-28 (Shabazz 3-4, Bouyea 3-6, Ryuny 3-10, Kunen 2-2, Jurkatamm 2-4, Hawthorne 0-1, Milstead 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia 31 (Huff 7), San Francisco 31 (Kunen 7). Assists_Virginia 5 (Clark 2), San Francisco 14 (Bouyea 6). Total Fouls_Virginia 12, San Francisco 16.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need