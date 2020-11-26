On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
San Francisco 79, Towson 68

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 5:39 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (0-1)

Jurkatamm 2-9 1-2 5, Kane 4-5 2-2 10, Bouyea 7-12 5-7 20, Milstead 4-7 0-0 11, Shabazz 2-10 0-0 5, Ryuny 6-11 0-0 18, Kunen 2-4 2-2 8, Visser 0-0 0-0 0, Rishwain 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 10-13 79.

TOWSON (0-1)

Gray 1-4 0-0 2, V.Uyaelunmo 2-3 7-8 11, Gibson 3-9 0-3 7, Martin 9-17 3-5 23, Timberlake 3-10 5-5 12, Dottin 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 2-6 0-0 4, Mims 2-4 0-0 5, Thompson 2-4 0-0 4, S.Uyaelunmo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 15-21 68.

Halftime_San Francisco 34-30. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 13-33 (Ryuny 6-11, Milstead 3-4, Kunen 2-3, Bouyea 1-4, Shabazz 1-6, Rishwain 0-1, Jurkatamm 0-4), Towson 5-17 (Martin 2-3, Mims 1-2, Gibson 1-3, Timberlake 1-6, Allen 0-1, Gray 0-2). Fouled Out_Mims. Rebounds_San Francisco 32 (Ryuny 9), Towson 35 (V.Uyaelunmo 10). Assists_San Francisco 16 (Bouyea 6), Towson 4 (Gibson, Martin 2). Total Fouls_San Francisco 18, Towson 18.

