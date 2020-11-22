San Jose 3, Sporting Kansas City 3

|San Jose
|2
|1
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|3
|—
|3
First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Espinoza, 3 (Russell), 4th minute; 2, San Jose, Fierro, 3, 22nd; 3, San Jose, Salinas, 3 (Espinoza), 34th.
Second half_4, Sporting Kansas City, Sanchez, 1 (Busio), 47th; 5, Sporting Kansas City, Busio, 2 (Shelton), 90th+3; 6, San Jose, Wondolowski, 9 (Espinoza), 90th+8.
Extra time_None.
_None.
Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp.
Yellow Cards_Lima, San Jose, 28th; Reid, Sporting Kansas City, 39th; Lopez, San Jose, 56th; Dia, Sporting Kansas City, 78th; Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 79th; Espinoza, San Jose, 84th; Russell, Sporting Kansas City, 86th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jeremy Kieso, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
___
Lineups
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Marcos Lopez (Tommy Thompson, 102nd); Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro (Andy Rios, 87th), Judson (Eric Calvillo, 115th), Shea Salinas (Cade Cowell, 87th), Jackson Yueill; Chris Wondolowski.
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Amadou Dia, Jaylin Lindsey, Roberto Puncec, Winston Reid; Gianluca Busio (Gadi Kinda, 98th), Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 90th+3), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Erik Hurtado, 90th+3), Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton.
