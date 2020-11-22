Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

San Jose 3, Sporting Kansas City 3

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 7:29 pm
< a min read
      
San Jose 2 1 0 0 3
Sporting Kansas City 1 2 0 3 3

First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Espinoza, 3 (Russell), 4th minute; 2, San Jose, Fierro, 3, 22nd; 3, San Jose, Salinas, 3 (Espinoza), 34th.

Second half_4, Sporting Kansas City, Sanchez, 1 (Busio), 47th; 5, Sporting Kansas City, Busio, 2 (Shelton), 90th+3; 6, San Jose, Wondolowski, 9 (Espinoza), 90th+8.

Extra time_None.

_None.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp.

Yellow Cards_Lima, San Jose, 28th; Reid, Sporting Kansas City, 39th; Lopez, San Jose, 56th; Dia, Sporting Kansas City, 78th; Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 79th; Espinoza, San Jose, 84th; Russell, Sporting Kansas City, 86th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jeremy Kieso, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Marcos Lopez (Tommy Thompson, 102nd); Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro (Andy Rios, 87th), Judson (Eric Calvillo, 115th), Shea Salinas (Cade Cowell, 87th), Jackson Yueill; Chris Wondolowski.

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Amadou Dia, Jaylin Lindsey, Roberto Puncec, Winston Reid; Gianluca Busio (Gadi Kinda, 98th), Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 90th+3), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Erik Hurtado, 90th+3), Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru