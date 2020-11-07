Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named George Lombard bench coach, Scott Coolbaugh hitting coach and Chip Hale as third base coach.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced affiliations with Somerset Patriots (Double-A) and Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Robbie Ray on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Maxx Williams from injured reserve. Promoted RB D.J. Foster, DL Michael Dogbe and CB Jace Whittaker to the active roster from the practice squad. Released TE Jordan Thomas.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Terrell Bonds, OLB Tyus Bowser, S DeShon Elliot, LB Patrick Queen and OLB Malik Harrison to the practice squad from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB L.J. Fort on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Matt Milano on injured reserve. Promoted CB Dane Jackson and WR Jake Kumerow to the active roster. Activated LB Del’Shawn Phillips from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated QB Tyler Bray and DL Danile McCullers to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Promoted OLs Dieter Eiselen and Badara Traore to the active roster. Signed WR Dwayne Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted QB Cooper Rush and CB Saivion Smith from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed P Chris Jones on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated QB Matthew Stafford from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Place CB Darryl Roberts on injured reserve. Activated DE Austin Bryant for the reserve/PUP list. Promoted OL Marcus Martin to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Matthew Adams from injured reserve. Placed WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve. Signed K Matt Gay to the practice squad. Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad. Elevated WR Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris to the active roster from practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted RB Kalen Ballage, DB Quenton Meeks and DE Jesse Lemonier to the active roster. Placed CB Brandon Facyson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Jaylen Watkins to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted C Brett Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. Announced a roster exemption for CB Holton Hill. Activated Abdullah Anderson to active roster as COVID-19 replacement.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LT Austin Jackson from injured reserve. Promoted WR Kirk Merritt to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated CB Brandon Williams from injured reserve. Promoted DB Montre Hartage, RB Alfred Morris and G Chad Slade to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Avery Williamson from the exempt list. Promoted OLB Jayrone Elliott and S Antoine Brooks Jr. to the active roster. Waived OL Steven Wisniewski and RB Trey Edmunds. Signed DT Demarcus Christmas to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed P Ryan Allen to the active roster. Signed CB Breon Borders, WR Cameron Batson, RB D’Onta Foreman and DL Teair Tart to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Matt Overton and OLB Wyatt Ray to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Steven Sims from injured reserve. Waived DE Nate Orchard. Promoted WR Jeff Badet and C Ross Pierschbacher to the active roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced the decision from an independant review to rescind the one-game suspension and red card for F Nani from Orlando City SC in a match against Columbus Crew on Nov. 4.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced the transfer and eligibility of F Ed Croswell to compete for Providence College during the 2020-21 season.

