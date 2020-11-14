Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed C Tyler Heineman to a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

OTTAWA LYNX — Signed INF Elliot Curtis.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Nick Zaharion to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Maurice Cheeks, Josh Longstaff, John Bryant, Damian Cotter and Billy Schmidt assistant coaches. Named Henry Domercant, Ronnie Burrell, Ty Abbott and Max Rothschild player development coordinators.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL J.R. Sweezy from injured reserve. Signed DL Trevon Coley to the active roster. Placed DL Leki Fotu on injured reserve. Promoted RB D.J. Foster and C Jace Whittaker to the active roster from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed CB Josh Norman, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace and S Dean Marlowe on reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB Darron Lee, CB Daryl Worley, WR Jake Kumerow, S Josh Thomas and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated S Justin Burris from injured reserve. Promoted RB Rodney Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Sam Hubbard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Darius Phillips and WR John Ross on injured reserve. Promoted WR Stanley Morgan, CB Jalen Davis, G Quinton Spain and DT Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Nick Chubb from injured reserve. Promoted G Michael Dunn to the active roster from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted DT Frank Herron and T Dan Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Christian Kiirksey from injured reserve. Placed TE John Lovett on injured reserve. Promoted S Henry Black and WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Promoted CBs KeiVarae Russell and Stanford Samuels to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed RB David Johnson and ILB Dylan Cole on injured reserve. Activated S A.J. Moore from injured reserve. Signed C.J. Prosise to the active roster. Promoted ILB Nate Hall, DE Corey Liuget and C/G Greg Mancz to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed S Josh Jones on injured reserve. Waived DL Caraun Reid. Promoted LB Joe Giles-Harris, WR Terry Godwin, OL KC McDermott and S Doug Middleton to the active roster. Activated S Andrew Wingard from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Justin Jackson on injured reserve. Signed RB Kalen Ballage.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated S Jordan Fuller and OL Joe Noteboom from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LB Kyle Van Noy from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Pat Elflein. Activated LS Austin Cutting from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor from injured reserve. Activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia from the practice squad. Signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Released DL Nick Thurman and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted DT T.Y. McGill, CB Michael Jacquet and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated QB Ben Roethlisberger, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen and LB Vince Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Kevin Dotson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Antoine Brooks to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted S Jared Mayden and TE Daniel Helm to the active roster from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted DT Damon Harrison and RB Alex Collins to the active roster. Placed DT Bryan Mone on injured reserve. Activated CB Neiko Thorpe from the injured reserve list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Jaydon Mickens and practice squad WR Cyril Grayson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

