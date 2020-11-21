Saturday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS Released TE Evan Baylis and LB Reggie Walker.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RT Jaci Conklin and K Cody Parkey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Michael Dunn, DE Cameron Malveaux and FB Johnny Stanton to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Tyler Biadasz on injured reserve. Activated OT Brandon Knight. Promoted C Adam Redmond and CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Promoted DT Rob Windsor and DT Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Elijah Holyfield, DT T.Y. McGill, DE Joe Ostman and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Jadeveon Clowney and DB Kareem Orr on injured reserve. Signed DB Greg Mabin to the active roster. Promoted LBs Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Matt Overton to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Announced S Kenny Vaccaro downgraded to OUT for next game with a consussion.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined and suspended D Franco Escobar and undisclosed amount and one match for inappropriate interaction with a member of the stretcher crew in a match against Columbus on Nov. 8. Fined D Franco Escobar undisclosed amounts for his failure to leave the field in a timely manner and for re-entering the field at the end of the match with inappropriate interactions with a Columbus staff member. Suspended F Dairon Asprilla for one match for violent conduct in a match with LAFC on Nov. 8. Suspended assistant coach Fabian Bazan for two-matches for violating the league’s bench behavior policy in a match with NYFC on Nov. 8.

