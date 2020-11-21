On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 2:58 pm
1 min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS Released TE Evan Baylis and LB Reggie Walker.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RT Jaci Conklin and K Cody Parkey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Michael Dunn, DE Cameron Malveaux and FB Johnny Stanton to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Tyler Biadasz on injured reserve. Activated OT Brandon Knight. Promoted C Adam Redmond and CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Promoted DT Rob Windsor and DT Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Elijah Holyfield, DT T.Y. McGill, DE Joe Ostman and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Jadeveon Clowney and DB Kareem Orr on injured reserve. Signed DB Greg Mabin to the active roster. Promoted LBs Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Matt Overton to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Announced S Kenny Vaccaro downgraded to OUT for next game with a consussion.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined and suspended D Franco Escobar and undisclosed amount and one match for inappropriate interaction with a member of the stretcher crew in a match against Columbus on Nov. 8. Fined D Franco Escobar undisclosed amounts for his failure to leave the field in a timely manner and for re-entering the field at the end of the match with inappropriate interactions with a Columbus staff member. Suspended F Dairon Asprilla for one match for violent conduct in a match with LAFC on Nov. 8. Suspended assistant coach Fabian Bazan for two-matches for violating the league’s bench behavior policy in a match with NYFC on Nov. 8.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru