Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Samuel Adames and Frank Mosciatello to contract extensions.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS Released TE Evan Baylis and LB Reggie Walker.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted QB Kurt Benkert to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted WR Dez Bryant, G Will Holden and TE Luke Willson to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted LB Chris Orr and DB Natrell Jamerson to the active roster. Waived S Sean Chandler. Signed I Taylor Bertolet and LB Daniel Bituli to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed HB Joe Mixon on injured reserve. Elevated G Quinton Spain and CB Jalen Davis to the active roster from the practice squad. Returned S Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RT Jack Conklin and K Cody Parkey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Michael Dunn, DE Cameron Malveaux and FB Johnny Stanton to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Tyler Biadasz on injured reserve. Activated OT Brandon Knight. Promoted C Adam Redmond and CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted TE Troy Fumagalli, S Alijah Holder and LB Josh Watson to the active roster. Activated OT Elijah Wilkinson from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Elevated DT Frank Herron and WR Mohamed Samu to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Drew Kaser to the active roster. Promoted RB Mike Weber to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed ILB Nate Hall to the active roster. Promoted C/G Greg Mancz and RB Scottie Phillips to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed S Michael Thomas on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Promoted DT Rob Windsor and DT Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB D.J. Hayden from injured reserve. Promoted TE Eric Saubert and LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster. Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad. Waived S Doug Middleton.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Place DE Taco Charlton and RT Mitchell Schwartz on injured reserve. Activated DE Alex Okafor and CB L’Jarius Sneed from injured reserve. Signed OL Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DBs Johnathan Abram and Isaiah Johnson, DTs Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers and DE Arden Key from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Theo Riddick on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Kyzir White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB B.J. Bello, LB Cole Christiansen and S Jaylen Watkins to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted TE Chris Myarick to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed I Tristan Vizcaino and LS Andrew DePaola. Promoted T Aviante and LS Andrew DePaola to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated FB C.J. Ham from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted WR Donte Moncrief to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DT Akeem Spence to the practice squad. Signed LB Terez Hall to the acitve roster from the practice squad. Activated RB Sony Michel to the active roster. Released OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Derek Rivers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted TE Garrett Griffin and DT Ryan Glasgow to the active roster. Signed QB Trevor Siemian from the Tennessee practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted QB Mike White to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Blessuan Austin on injured reserve. Activated OLB Frankie Luvu from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Elijah Holyfield, DT T.Y. McGill, DE Joe Ostman and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DL Chris Wormley from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OT Trent Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB DeMarkus Acy to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Jadeveon Clowney and DB Kareem Orr on injured reserve. Signed DB Greg Mabin to the active roster. Promoted LBs Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Matt Overton to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Announced S Kenny Vaccaro downgraded to OUT for next game with a concussion.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted DB Cole Luke, LB Jordan Kunaszyk and T David Steinmetz to the active roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined and suspended D Franco Escobar and undisclosed amount and one match for inappropriate interaction with a member of the stretcher crew in a match against Columbus on Nov. 8. Fined D Franco Escobar undisclosed amounts for his failure to leave the field in a timely manner and for re-entering the field at the end of the match with inappropriate interactions with a Columbus staff member. Suspended F Dairon Asprilla for one match for violent conduct in a match with LAFC on Nov. 8. Suspended assistant coach Fabian Bazan for two-matches for violating the league’s bench behavior policy in a match with NYFC on Nov. 8.

OLYMPICS

USA OLYMPICS — Selected John Daly and Austin Florian to the men’s national skeleton team. Selected Megan Henry, Katie Uhlaender and Kendall Wesenberg to the women’s national skeleton team. Selected Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor and Nicole Vogt to the women’s national bobsled team. The push athletes selected to the women’s national bobsled team are Nicole Brungardt, Colleen Fotsch, Lauren Gibbs, Sylvia Hoffman, Lolo Jone, Lake Kwaza and Emily Renna.

