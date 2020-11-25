Trending:
Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 12:58 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles FC 0 1 1
Seattle 1 2 3

First half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 8 (Morris), 18th minute.

Second half_2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 13, 66th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Atuesta, 2 (Vela), 77th; 4, Seattle, Morris, 11 (Ruidiaz), 80th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Pablo Sisniega, Kenneth Vermeer; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Lodeiro, Seattle, 88th; El Munir, Los Angeles FC, 90th+2.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Jeff Hosking, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Pablo Sisniega; Tristan Blackmon, Jordan Harvey (Mohammed El Munir, 55th), Mark Anthony Kaye, Jesus Murillo (Francisco Ginella, 73rd), Eddie Segura; Eduard Atuesta; Latif Blessing, Christian Torres (Adrien Perez, 56th), Carlos Vela, Bradley Wright-Phillips (Kwadwo Opoku, 46th).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O’Neill, Nouhou Tolo (Roman Torres, 90th+1); Joao Paulo, Joevin Jones (Bradley Shaun Smith, 70th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris (Jordy Delem, 90th), Raul Ruidiaz.

