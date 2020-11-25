Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1

|Los Angeles FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Seattle
|1
|2
|—
|3
First half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 8 (Morris), 18th minute.
Second half_2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 13, 66th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Atuesta, 2 (Vela), 77th; 4, Seattle, Morris, 11 (Ruidiaz), 80th.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Pablo Sisniega, Kenneth Vermeer; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.
Yellow Cards_Lodeiro, Seattle, 88th; El Munir, Los Angeles FC, 90th+2.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Jeff Hosking, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
___
Lineups
Los Angeles FC_Pablo Sisniega; Tristan Blackmon, Jordan Harvey (Mohammed El Munir, 55th), Mark Anthony Kaye, Jesus Murillo (Francisco Ginella, 73rd), Eddie Segura; Eduard Atuesta; Latif Blessing, Christian Torres (Adrien Perez, 56th), Carlos Vela, Bradley Wright-Phillips (Kwadwo Opoku, 46th).
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O’Neill, Nouhou Tolo (Roman Torres, 90th+1); Joao Paulo, Joevin Jones (Bradley Shaun Smith, 70th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris (Jordy Delem, 90th), Raul Ruidiaz.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments