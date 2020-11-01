Trending:
Seattle 37, San Francisco 27

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 7:39 pm
San Francisco 0 7 0 20 27
Seattle 6 7 14 10 37

First Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 46 pass from Wilson (kick failed), :00.

Second Quarter

SF_Hasty 1 run (Gould kick), 6:59.

Sea_Metcalf 2 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 3:04.

Third Quarter

Sea_Dallas 2 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:02.

Sea_Dav.Moore 6 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 5:51.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 48, 14:07.

SF_McKinnon 1 run (Gould kick), 9:36.

SF_Dwelley 16 pass from Mullens (pass failed), 4:16.

Sea_Dallas 1 run (Myers kick), 3:33.

SF_Aiyuk 3 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 1:52.

A_0.

___

SF Sea
First downs 24 27
Total Net Yards 351 350
Rushes-yards 22-52 28-101
Passing 299 249
Punt Returns 1-20 2-24
Kickoff Returns 4-74 2-38
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-1
Comp-Att-Int 29-41-1 27-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-23 2-12
Punts 4-50.5 4-54.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-36 6-30
Time of Possession 29:02 30:58

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Hasty 12-29, Coleman 3-20, Garoppolo 4-4, McKinnon 3-(minus 1). Seattle, Dallas 18-41, Dav.Moore 2-28, Wilson 6-23, Bellore 1-5, Homer 1-4.

PASSING_San Francisco, Mullens 18-25-0-238, Garoppolo 11-16-1-84. Seattle, Wilson 27-37-0-261.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 8-91, Bourne 8-81, McKinnon 4-40, T.Taylor 3-32, Kittle 2-39, Juszczyk 2-21, Dwelley 1-16, Hasty 1-2. Seattle, Metcalf 12-161, Dallas 5-17, Lockett 4-33, Dav.Moore 3-18, Dissly 1-17, Bellore 1-9, Hollister 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

