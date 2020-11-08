Trending:
Seattle 4, San Jose 1

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 9:01 pm
San Jose 0 1 1
Seattle 0 4 4

First half_None.

Second half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 7, 52nd minute; 2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 12 (Roldan), 54th; 3, San Jose, Lopez, 2, 57th; 4, Seattle, Morris, 10 (Lodeiro), 74th; 5, Seattle, Lopez, 3, 80th.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Jeff Hosking, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima (Tommy Thompson, 59th), Marcos Lopez (Paul Marie, 82nd); Cristian Espinoza (Siad Haji, 59th), Judson, Luis Felipe (Eric Calvillo, 59th), Shea Salinas; Cade Cowell, Chris Wondolowski.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Kelvin Leerdam (Jordy Delem, 82nd), Nouhou Tolo (Alex Roldan, 65th); Joao Paulo (Josh Atencio, 90th), Joevin Jones (Jimmy Medranda, 82nd), Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris (Shandon Hopeau, 90th), Raul Ruidiaz.

