Seattle 4, San Jose 1

|San Jose
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Seattle
|0
|4
|—
|4
First half_None.
Second half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 7, 52nd minute; 2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 12 (Roldan), 54th; 3, San Jose, Lopez, 2, 57th; 4, Seattle, Morris, 10 (Lodeiro), 74th; 5, Seattle, Lopez, 3, 80th.
Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Jeff Hosking, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
___
Lineups
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima (Tommy Thompson, 59th), Marcos Lopez (Paul Marie, 82nd); Cristian Espinoza (Siad Haji, 59th), Judson, Luis Felipe (Eric Calvillo, 59th), Shea Salinas; Cade Cowell, Chris Wondolowski.
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Kelvin Leerdam (Jordy Delem, 82nd), Nouhou Tolo (Alex Roldan, 65th); Joao Paulo (Josh Atencio, 90th), Joevin Jones (Jimmy Medranda, 82nd), Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris (Shandon Hopeau, 90th), Raul Ruidiaz.
