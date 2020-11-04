On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Sedar moving to advisory role on Brewers’ coaching staff

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 3:22 pm
1 min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — After working as a Milwaukee Brewers first-base or third-base coach for the last 14 seasons, Ed Sedar is moving into a new role as an adviser to the team’s coaching staff.

That move marked the biggest change as the Brewers announced their 2021 coaching staff Wednesday.

Sedar had been the Brewers’ first-base coach from 2007-10 and third-base coach from 2011-20. He also has worked in the Brewers organization as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator (1992-2006) and minor league field coordinator (2002-06).

Quintin Berry will take over as a base coach next season after working as the Brewers’ minor league outfielder and baserunning coordinator from 2019-20.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hitting coach Andy Haines, pitching coach Chris Hook, bullpen coach Steve Karsay, bench coach Pat Murphy and assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz are returning to the same positions they had this year on manager Craig Counsell’s staff.

Jason Lane, a first-base coach this season, will be a base coach again in 2021. Walker McKinven is back as associate pitching, catching and strategy coach.

The Brewers will have two new bullpen catchers next year in Nestor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger. Marcus Hanel had been a Brewers bullpen catcher for the last 21 seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIST scientists are researching how to accurately measure safe levels of glyphosate in oat products